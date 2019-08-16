When Is Massachusetts’ Tax Free Weekend 2019 & What Qualifies?

It’s time for tax-free weekend in Massachusetts again. The sales tax holiday begins Saturday, August 17, at 12:01 a.m. and lasts until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 18. Last year was the state’s first tax-free weekend since 2015. Read on for all the details about what qualifies and what doesn’t this weekend. See the full details here.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has an expansive tax-free weekend compared to most other states. Retail items that cost up to $2,500 each and are used for personal use will be tax-free over these two days. And you can buy as many of the items as you want tax-free, as long as each item costs less than $2,500.

Most retail items purchased by individuals qualify for the tax-exempt status. This is different from other states that are more restrictive, specifying only specific types of clothing and shoes, for example.

Internet sales also qualify this weekend, as long as you order and pay for the item during tax-free weekend before the holiday ends Eastern time. Even if the item is delivered after the holiday, you won’t be charged sales tax as long as you bought it during the holiday. (This also holds true for items you buy in stores this weekend. If it costs less than $2,500 and you pay for it in full this weekend, it’s tax-free even if it’s delivered after this weekend.)

Even rentals qualify as long as they aren’t one of the ineligible items listed below. The rental can be for up to 30 days, but you must pay for the rental in full over the tax-free weekend holiday.

You’ll also be interested in knowing that all businesses that normally sell items with a sales tax must participate in Massachusetts. This includes Internet vendors, Mass.gov noted.

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Massachusetts

Although the tax-free weekend is expansive in Massachusetts, a few items still won’t qualify. The sale of meals, for example, WILL be taxed this weekend due to changes in recent legislation, Mass.gov noted.

Here’s a list of items that don’t qualify this weekend, according to Mass.gov:

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana or marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages

Any items that cost more than $2,500 will also not qualify this weekend. If you buy something that costs more than $2,500, the entire cost of the item is subject to sales tax. So no, the first $2,500 won’t be tax-free for a more expensive item UNLESS it’s clothing. Clothing is typically tax-free in Massachusetts if it costs less than $175 anyway. So if you buy an item of clothing that costs more than $2,500, the first $175 will be tax-free.

Items that aren’t being purchased for personal use also don’t qualify. So any purchases by corporations or businesses, or purchases made by individuals for business use, will still be taxed.

In addition, Mass.gov notes that businesses are not supposed to let people “cancel” a purchase that was made before tax-free weekend and then re-purchase it this weekend in order to qualify for tax-free status.

Layaway items are NOT eligible for tax-free status this weekend.