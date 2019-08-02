Missouri Tax Free Weekend 2019: Dates, Time & What Qualifies

Missouri Tax Free Weekend 2019: Dates, Time & What Qualifies

Missouri’s Tax-Free Weekend is here! Tax Free Weekend began Friday, August 2 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 4 at 11:59 p.m. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Missouri this week. In addition, some counties choose to opt out of Missouri’s tax-free weekend altogether, and we’ll have more about that near the end of the story. For a complete list of eligible items, visit here.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Missouri

In Missouri, clothing and footwear up to $100 per item and school supplies of up to $50 per item qualify for tax-free status. So does computer software up to $350 each, personal computers up to $1,500 each, computer peripheral devices up to $1,500 each, and graphing calculators up to $150 each.

Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax-free status. Find a complete list, visit here.

  • Any article of clothing intended to be worn on the human body
  • Disposable diaper for infants
  • Adult footwear
  • Cloth and materials used to make school uniforms
  • Other school clothing

The following are examples of tax-free school supplies.

  • Any items normally used by students in a classroom for educational reasons, notes Missouri’s website
  • Textbooks
  • Notebooks
  • Paper
  • Writing instruments
  • Crayons
  • Art supplies
  • Rulers
  • Book bags
  • Backpacks
  • Handheld calculators, graphing calculators
  • Portable or desktop telephones
  • Copiers or other office equipment
  • Furniture
  • Fixtures
  • Computer software (worth $350 or less)

The following items are examples of what qualifies as computers and computer peripheral devices for tax-free status:

  • Laptop, desktop, or tower computer systems consisting of a “central processing unity, random access memory, a storage drive, a display monitor, and a keyboard,” says Missouri’s website
  • Devices made to be used with a personal computer
  • Disk drive
  • Memory module
  • CD drive
  • Daughterboard
  • Digitizer
  • Microphone
  • Modem
  • Motherboard
  • Mouse
  • Multimedia speaker
  • Printer
  • Scanner
  • Single-use hardware
  • Single-user operating system
  • Soundcard
  • Video card

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Missouri

In Missouri, clothing that costs more than $100 per item and school supplies that cost more than $20 per item do NOT qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here.

Here are examples of clothing and accessories that do not qualify for tax-free status:

  • Watches
  • Jewelry
  • Watchbands
  • Handbags
  • Handkerchiefs
  • Umbrellas
  • Scarves
  • Ties
  • Headbands
  • Belt buckles

Here’s a longer list of items that normally don’t qualify, from Missouri’s Sales Tax Holiday FAQ page:

  • Adding machine tape
  • Batteries
  • Belt buckles
  • Blackboards
  • Briefcases
  • Bulletin boards
  • CD players
  • Copiers
  • Desktop telephones
  • Digital cameras
  • Envelopes
  • Facial tissues
  • Film
  • Film processing
  • Furniture or fixtures
  • Handbags
  • Handkerchiefs
  • Headbands
  • Headphones
  • Halloween costumes
  • Hand held media devices or iPods
  • Jewelry
  • Keepsake boxes with paper
  • Locker mirrors
  • Mailing tapes
  • MP3 players
  • MP3 player accessories
  • Non-digital cameras
  • Paper trimmer and blade refills
  • Portable telephones
  • Power strips
  • Pre-recorded compact discs and DVDs
  • Radios
  • Scarves
  • Single use cameras
  • Sporting equipment
  • Stand-alone printers
  • Storage bags
  • Table cloth
  • Thank You notes
  • Ties
  • Umbrellas
  • VHS tapes
  • Watches
  • Watchbands

Regions of Missouri Which Are NOT Participating in the Tax-Free Holiday

Not everyone in Missouri wants to participate in the tax-free holiday this weekend. The following cities are not participating and will still be collecting city sales tax this weekend:

  • Alton
  • Ash Grove
  • Ashland
  • Battlefield
  • Bellerive Acres
  • Berkeley
  • Beverly Hills
  • Black Jack
  • Blackwater
  • Bland
  • Bloomfield
  • Bolivar
  • Boonville
  • Branson
  • Brentwood
  • Bridgeton
  • Byrnes Mill
  • Cabool
  • California
  • Canton
  • Cape Girardeau
  • Carl Junction
  • Carthage
  • Cassville
  • Centertown
  • Chamois
  • Charlack
  • Chillicothe
  • Claycomo
  • Clayton
  • Collins
  • Columbia
  • Cool Valley
  • Crestwood
  • Crystal City
  • Des Peres
  • Desloge
  • DeSoto
  • Doniphan
  • Edmundson
  • Eldon
  • Eldorado Springs
  • Ellsinore
  • Elsberry
  • Everton
  • Fair Grove
  • Farmington
  • Fayette
  • Ferguson
  • Festus
  • Flint Hill
  • Freeman
  • Fremont Hills
  • Frontenac
  • Garden City
  • Gerald
  • Glasgow
  • Granby
  • Grandin
  • Grant City
  • Green City
  • Greendale
  • Half Way
  • Hartville
  • Hawk Point
  • Higginsville
  • Hollister
  • Holts Summit
  • Houston
  • Ironton
  • Jane
  • Jefferson City
  • Joplin
  • Kingdom City
  • Kirkwood
  • Koshkonong
  • Ladue
  • Laurie
  • Leadington
  • Liberal
  • Licking
  • Loma Linda
  • Manchester
  • Maplewood
  • Marble Hill
  • Marceline
  • Marlborough Village
  • Marshfield
  • Marthasville
  • Merriam Woods Village
  • Meta
  • Moberly
  • Monett
  • Montgomery City
  • Moscow Mills
  • Mount Vernon
  • Naylor
  • Neosho
  • New Haven
  • New Madrid
  • New Melle
  • Nixa
  • Noel
  • Norborne
  • Northwoods
  • Oakland
  • Overland
  • Owensville
  • Ozark
  • Palmyra
  • Paris
  • Pattonsburg
  • Peculiar
  • Pevely
  • Platte Woods
  • Poplar Bluff
  • Purdy
  • Qulin
  • Reeds Spring
  • Richmond Heights
  • Riverside
  • Rock Hill
  • Rockaway Beach
  • Savannah
  • Sedalia
  • Seligman
  • Shelbina
  • Shrewsbury
  • Skidmore
  • Smithton
  • Smithville
  • Springfield
  • St Ann
  • St Elizabeth
  • St Mary
  • St Peters
  • Ste Genevieve
  • Stockton
  • Sugar Creek
  • Taos
  • Thayer
  • Town & Country
  • Trenton
  • Twin Oaks
  • University City
  • Urich
  • Vandalia
  • Velda
  • Walnut Grove
  • Warson Woods
  • Washburn
  • Waynesville
  • Webster Groves
  • West Plains
  • Willard
  • Willow Springs

The following counties are not participating and are still collecting county sales taxes:

  • Audrain
  • Barry
  • Benton
  • Bollinger
  • Boone
  • Callaway
  • Camden
  • Carroll
  • Cedar
  • Christian
  • Clinton
  • Cole
  • Cooper
  • Dade
  • Dallas
  • Greene
  • Grundy
  • Henry
  • Howard
  • Howell
  • Iron
  • Jasper
  • Lawrence
  • Linn
  • Livingston
  • Mercer
  • Moniteau
  • Morgan
  • Newton
  • Oregon
  • Osage
  • Ozark
  • Phelps
  • Pike
  • Polk
  • Pulaski
  • Putnam
  • Ray
  • Reynolds
  • Saline
  • Shelby
  • St. Charles
  • St. Francois
  • Ste Genevieve
  • Stoddard
  • Stone
  • Taney
  • Texas
  • Webster
  • Wright

You can find a complete list of districts that are opting out and will still be collecting district sales taxes here.

