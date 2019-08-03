Missouri’s tax-free weekend is always a little more complicated than most other states. Quite a few counties and cities decide not to participate at all. So before you go out shopping to take advantage of the sales, it can be helpful to know which areas will still be charging tax this weekend. The sales tax weekend is taking place Friday, August 2 through Sunday, August 4.

Cities in Missouri Not Participating in the Sales Tax Holiday

The following cities are not participating and will still be collecting city sales tax this weekend:

Alton

Ash Grove

Ashland

Battlefield

Bellerive Acres

Berkeley

Beverly Hills

Black Jack

Blackwater

Bland

Bloomfield

Bolivar

Boonville

Branson

Brentwood

Bridgeton

Byrnes Mill

Cabool

California

Canton

Cape Girardeau

Carl Junction

Carthage

Cassville

Centertown

Chamois

Charlack

Chillicothe

Claycomo

Clayton

Collins

Columbia

Cool Valley

Crestwood

Crystal City

Des Peres

Desloge

DeSoto

Doniphan

Edmundson

Eldon

Eldorado Springs

Ellsinore

Elsberry

Everton

Fair Grove

Farmington

Fayette

Ferguson

Festus

Flint Hill

Freeman

Fremont Hills

Frontenac

Garden City

Gerald

Glasgow

Granby

Grandin

Grant City

Green City

Greendale

Half Way

Hartville

Hawk Point

Higginsville

Hollister

Holts Summit

Houston

Ironton

Jane

Jefferson City

Joplin

Kingdom City

Kirkwood

Koshkonong

Ladue

Laurie

Leadington

Liberal

Licking

Loma Linda

Manchester

Maplewood

Marble Hill

Marceline

Marlborough Village

Marshfield

Marthasville

Merriam Woods Village

Meta

Moberly

Monett

Montgomery City

Moscow Mills

Mount Vernon

Naylor

Neosho

New Haven

New Madrid

New Melle

Nixa

Noel

Norborne

Northwoods

Oakland

Overland

Owensville

Ozark

Palmyra

Paris

Pattonsburg

Peculiar

Pevely

Platte Woods

Poplar Bluff

Purdy

Qulin

Reeds Spring

Richmond Heights

Riverside

Rock Hill

Rockaway Beach

Savannah

Sedalia

Seligman

Shelbina

Shrewsbury

Skidmore

Smithton

Smithville

Springfield

St Ann

St Elizabeth

St Mary

St Peters

Ste Genevieve

Stockton

Sugar Creek

Taos

Thayer

Town & Country

Trenton

Twin Oaks

University City

Urich

Vandalia

Velda

Walnut Grove

Warson Woods

Washburn

Waynesville

Webster Groves

West Plains

Willard

Willow Springs

Counties in Missouri Not Participating in the Sales Tax Holiday

The following counties are not participating and are still collecting county sales taxes:

Audrain

Barry

Benton

Bollinger

Boone

Callaway

Camden

Carroll

Cedar

Christian

Clinton

Cole

Cooper

Dade

Dallas

Greene

Grundy

Henry

Howard

Howell

Iron

Jasper

Lawrence

Linn

Livingston

Mercer

Moniteau

Morgan

Newton

Oregon

Osage

Ozark

Phelps

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Ray

Reynolds

Saline

Shelby

St. Charles

St. Francois

Ste Genevieve

Stoddard

Stone

Taney

Texas

Webster

Wright

Districts in Missouri Not Participating in the Sales Tax Holiday

You can find a complete list of districts that are opting out and will still be collecting district sales taxes here. A list is also provided below, provided by the State of Missouri. These districts will still be collecting district sales taxes this weekend.

1225 Washington Community Improvement District

1225 Washington Transportation Development District

12796 Manchester Road Transportation Development District

1831/2000 Sidney Street Transportation Development District

705 Olive Transportation Development District

8750 Manchester Road Community Improvement District

Arnold Retail Corridor Transportation Development District

Ballwin Town Center Transportation Development District

Berkeley-Northpark Community Improvement District

Boonville Riverfront Transportation Development District

Branson Landing Transportation Development District

Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District

Briarcliff Parkway & Highway 9 Transportation Development District

Bridgeton NWP Transportation Development District

Broadway Fairview Transportation Development District

CenterState Transportation Development District

City Hospital RPA 2 Phase 1 Community Improvement District

College Station Community Improvement District

College Station Transportation Development District

Conley Road Transportation Development District

Cozens/MLK/Grand Community Improvement District

Crackerneck Creek Transportation Development District

Crowne Plaza Community Improvement District

Crowne Plaza Transportation Development District

CWE Business Community Improvement District

Des Peres Corners Transportation Development District

Downtown Springfield Community Improvement District

East Main & Hwy 47 Community Improvement District

East-West Arterial Transportation Development District

Fountain Plaza Community Improvement District

Foxwood Village Shops Community Improvement District

Francis Place Transportation Development District

Georgian Square Community Improvement District

Gravois Bluffs Transportation Development District

Grindstone Plaza Transportation Development District

Hanley Road Corridor Transportation Development District

Hanley Station Transportation Development District

Hanley/Eager Road Transportation Development District

Harrisonville Towne Center Transportation Development District

Hazelwood Commerce Center Community Improvement District

Highway 21 Transportation Development District

Highway 71/291 Partners in Progress Transportation Development District

Historic Downtown Branson Community Improvement District

Hubach Hill Road and North Cass Parkway Transportation Development District

Independence Events Center Community Improvement District

Interstate Plaza Northtown Village Transportation Development District

James River Commons Community Improvement District

Koch Plaza Transportation Development District

Lake of the Woods Transportation Development District

Loop Trolley Transportation Development District

Magnolia Transportation Development District

Manchester Highlands Transportation Development District

Manchester/Ballas Community Improvement District

Market at McKnight 1 Transportation Development District

Meadows Transportation Development District

Move Rolla Regional Transportation Development District

North County Festival/Square Community Improvement District

Northwest Area Community Improvement District

Old Dorsett Road Transportation Development District

Park Hills Transportation Development District

Plattner Community Improvement District

Prewitt Point Transportation Development District

Railway Exchange Building Community Improvement District

Railway Exchange Building Transportation Development District

Randolph County Ambulance District

Raymore Galleria Community Improvement District

Raytown Highway 350 Transportation Development District

Regional Jail District of Daviess and Dekalb Counties

Ridgecrest Transportation Development District

Rock Bridge Center Transportation Development District

Salt Lick Road Transportation Development District

Shoppes at Stadium Transportation Development District

St Francois Ambulance District

St Louis Convention Center Hotel Transportation Development District

St Louis Food Hub Transportation Development District

Station Plaza Transportation Development District

Stone Ridge Transportation Development District

Suemandy Drive One Community Improvement District

Suemandy Drive Two Community Improvement District

Suemandy/Mid Rivers Community Improvement District

Sullivan Fire Protection District

Sunrise Beach Market Center Community Improvement District

Taney County Ambulance District

Truman Village Community Improvement District

Union Station Transportation Development District

University Place Transportation Development District

Warsaw Lincoln Ambulance District

Wentzville Parkway I Transportation Development District

Westport Plaza 1 Community Improvement District

Westport Plaza Transportation Development District

So before you head out for the tax-free weekend, check and make sure you’re not shopping somewhere where you’ll be charged tax anyway.