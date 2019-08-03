Missouri’s tax-free weekend is always a little more complicated than most other states. Quite a few counties and cities decide not to participate at all. So before you go out shopping to take advantage of the sales, it can be helpful to know which areas will still be charging tax this weekend. The sales tax weekend is taking place Friday, August 2 through Sunday, August 4.
Cities in Missouri Not Participating in the Sales Tax Holiday
The following cities are not participating and will still be collecting city sales tax this weekend:
- Alton
- Ash Grove
- Ashland
- Battlefield
- Bellerive Acres
- Berkeley
- Beverly Hills
- Black Jack
- Blackwater
- Bland
- Bloomfield
- Bolivar
- Boonville
- Branson
- Brentwood
- Bridgeton
- Byrnes Mill
- Cabool
- California
- Canton
- Cape Girardeau
- Carl Junction
- Carthage
- Cassville
- Centertown
- Chamois
- Charlack
- Chillicothe
- Claycomo
- Clayton
- Collins
- Columbia
- Cool Valley
- Crestwood
- Crystal City
- Des Peres
- Desloge
- DeSoto
- Doniphan
- Edmundson
- Eldon
- Eldorado Springs
- Ellsinore
- Elsberry
- Everton
- Fair Grove
- Farmington
- Fayette
- Ferguson
- Festus
- Flint Hill
- Freeman
- Fremont Hills
- Frontenac
- Garden City
- Gerald
- Glasgow
- Granby
- Grandin
- Grant City
- Green City
- Greendale
- Half Way
- Hartville
- Hawk Point
- Higginsville
- Hollister
- Holts Summit
- Houston
- Ironton
- Jane
- Jefferson City
- Joplin
- Kingdom City
- Kirkwood
- Koshkonong
- Ladue
- Laurie
- Leadington
- Liberal
- Licking
- Loma Linda
- Manchester
- Maplewood
- Marble Hill
- Marceline
- Marlborough Village
- Marshfield
- Marthasville
- Merriam Woods Village
- Meta
- Moberly
- Monett
- Montgomery City
- Moscow Mills
- Mount Vernon
- Naylor
- Neosho
- New Haven
- New Madrid
- New Melle
- Nixa
- Noel
- Norborne
- Northwoods
- Oakland
- Overland
- Owensville
- Ozark
- Palmyra
- Paris
- Pattonsburg
- Peculiar
- Pevely
- Platte Woods
- Poplar Bluff
- Purdy
- Qulin
- Reeds Spring
- Richmond Heights
- Riverside
- Rock Hill
- Rockaway Beach
- Savannah
- Sedalia
- Seligman
- Shelbina
- Shrewsbury
- Skidmore
- Smithton
- Smithville
- Springfield
- St Ann
- St Elizabeth
- St Mary
- St Peters
- Ste Genevieve
- Stockton
- Sugar Creek
- Taos
- Thayer
- Town & Country
- Trenton
- Twin Oaks
- University City
- Urich
- Vandalia
- Velda
- Walnut Grove
- Warson Woods
- Washburn
- Waynesville
- Webster Groves
- West Plains
- Willard
- Willow Springs
Counties in Missouri Not Participating in the Sales Tax Holiday
The following counties are not participating and are still collecting county sales taxes:
- Audrain
- Barry
- Benton
- Bollinger
- Boone
- Callaway
- Camden
- Carroll
- Cedar
- Christian
- Clinton
- Cole
- Cooper
- Dade
- Dallas
- Greene
- Grundy
- Henry
- Howard
- Howell
- Iron
- Jasper
- Lawrence
- Linn
- Livingston
- Mercer
- Moniteau
- Morgan
- Newton
- Oregon
- Osage
- Ozark
- Phelps
- Pike
- Polk
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Ray
- Reynolds
- Saline
- Shelby
- St. Charles
- St. Francois
- Ste Genevieve
- Stoddard
- Stone
- Taney
- Texas
- Webster
- Wright
Districts in Missouri Not Participating in the Sales Tax Holiday
You can find a complete list of districts that are opting out and will still be collecting district sales taxes here. A list is also provided below, provided by the State of Missouri. These districts will still be collecting district sales taxes this weekend.
- 1225 Washington Community Improvement District
- 1225 Washington Transportation Development District
- 12796 Manchester Road Transportation Development District
- 1831/2000 Sidney Street Transportation Development District
- 705 Olive Transportation Development District
- 8750 Manchester Road Community Improvement District
- Arnold Retail Corridor Transportation Development District
- Ballwin Town Center Transportation Development District
- Berkeley-Northpark Community Improvement District
- Boonville Riverfront Transportation Development District
- Branson Landing Transportation Development District
- Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District
- Briarcliff Parkway & Highway 9 Transportation Development District
- Bridgeton NWP Transportation Development District
- Broadway Fairview Transportation Development District
- CenterState Transportation Development District
- City Hospital RPA 2 Phase 1 Community Improvement District
- College Station Community Improvement District
- College Station Transportation Development District
- Conley Road Transportation Development District
- Cozens/MLK/Grand Community Improvement District
- Crackerneck Creek Transportation Development District
- Crowne Plaza Community Improvement District
- Crowne Plaza Transportation Development District
- CWE Business Community Improvement District
- Des Peres Corners Transportation Development District
- Downtown Springfield Community Improvement District
- East Main & Hwy 47 Community Improvement District
- East-West Arterial Transportation Development District
- Fountain Plaza Community Improvement District
- Foxwood Village Shops Community Improvement District
- Francis Place Transportation Development District
- Georgian Square Community Improvement District
- Gravois Bluffs Transportation Development District
- Grindstone Plaza Transportation Development District
- Hanley Road Corridor Transportation Development District
- Hanley Station Transportation Development District
- Hanley/Eager Road Transportation Development District
- Harrisonville Towne Center Transportation Development District
- Hazelwood Commerce Center Community Improvement District
- Highway 21 Transportation Development District
- Highway 71/291 Partners in Progress Transportation Development District
- Historic Downtown Branson Community Improvement District
- Hubach Hill Road and North Cass Parkway Transportation Development District
- Independence Events Center Community Improvement District
- Interstate Plaza Northtown Village Transportation Development District
- James River Commons Community Improvement District
- Koch Plaza Transportation Development District
- Lake of the Woods Transportation Development District
- Loop Trolley Transportation Development District
- Magnolia Transportation Development District
- Manchester Highlands Transportation Development District
- Manchester/Ballas Community Improvement District
- Market at McKnight 1 Transportation Development District
- Meadows Transportation Development District
- Move Rolla Regional Transportation Development District
- North County Festival/Square Community Improvement District
- Northwest Area Community Improvement District
- Old Dorsett Road Transportation Development District
- Park Hills Transportation Development District
- Plattner Community Improvement District
- Prewitt Point Transportation Development District
- Railway Exchange Building Community Improvement District
- Railway Exchange Building Transportation Development District
- Randolph County Ambulance District
- Raymore Galleria Community Improvement District
- Raytown Highway 350 Transportation Development District
- Regional Jail District of Daviess and Dekalb Counties
- Ridgecrest Transportation Development District
- Rock Bridge Center Transportation Development District
- Salt Lick Road Transportation Development District
- Shoppes at Stadium Transportation Development District
- St Francois Ambulance District
- St Louis Convention Center Hotel Transportation Development District
- St Louis Food Hub Transportation Development District
- Station Plaza Transportation Development District
- Stone Ridge Transportation Development District
- Suemandy Drive One Community Improvement District
- Suemandy Drive Two Community Improvement District
- Suemandy/Mid Rivers Community Improvement District
- Sullivan Fire Protection District
- Sunrise Beach Market Center Community Improvement District
- Taney County Ambulance District
- Truman Village Community Improvement District
- Union Station Transportation Development District
- University Place Transportation Development District
- Warsaw Lincoln Ambulance District
- Wentzville Parkway I Transportation Development District
- Westport Plaza 1 Community Improvement District
- Westport Plaza Transportation Development District
So before you head out for the tax-free weekend, check and make sure you’re not shopping somewhere where you’ll be charged tax anyway.