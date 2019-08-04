Neil deGrasse Tyson Thrashed for Blunt Tweet On Mass Shootings

On Sunday, as America continued to grieve from not one, but two mass shootings in the span of 24 hours, Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted out a series of stats showing the average number of how many people die during a two-day period from various causes, showing that handguns are the least responsible for most seemingly preventable deaths.

While the astrophysicist is usually heralded online for his intelligent views on how the world works, beloved for his ability to simplify some of the most complicated scientific topics for people to easily understand, his stat-filled tweet caused an uproar of opposition and anger from even his biggest fans.

The Star Talk host wrote, “In the past 48hrs, the USA horrifically lost 34 people to mass shootings. On average, across any 48hrs, we also lose… 500 to Medical errors, 300 to the Flu, 250 to Suicide, 200 to Car Accidents, 40 to Homicide via Handgun. Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data.”

In the past 48hrs, the USA horrifically lost 34 people to mass shootings. On average, across any 48hrs, we also lose… 500 to Medical errors

300 to the Flu

250 to Suicide

200 to Car Accidents

40 to Homicide via Handgun Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 4, 2019

One of tweets that went viral in response Tyson came from user with the handle @rekalty. The tweeted reply read, “We’re working to prevent medical errors. We’re working to prevent the flu. We’re working to prevent suicide. We’re working to prevent car accident. We’re doing f*** all about mass shootings. Spot the difference, Neil.”

The Negative Responses to Tyson Blew Up Twitter

With America’s emotions running high as the topics of gun control and mental health care once again are at the forefront of discussion, while fresh tribute posts to the dozens of innocent victims lost in both Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, Tyson’s tweet was found to be inconsiderate, missing the point, and overall, deemed to be a disappointing statement from someone usually held in such high regard for overwhelming intelligence and astute wit.

Plane is going down. Neil deGrasse Tyson taps you on the shoulder: “way more people die on the way TO the airpor-” — Mike Camerlengo (@MCamerlengo) August 4, 2019

Neil's point is ridiculous because if there were 300 flu deaths in the span of 24 hours in one city that's alarming and an epidemic. It's an egregious false equivalency to compare 300 deaths around the country to 20+ in one city. https://t.co/AnCSMULt7X — Euclid (@Deuce1042) August 4, 2019

Neil DeGrasse Tyson reads at a PhD level, and still can't read the fucking room. — Dookter Strange Vs. The Multiverse of Madness (@_Rewhan) August 4, 2019

Are you seriously framing domestic terrorism as ‘spectacle’? Have you lost your GD mind? Mass shootings & preventable diseases should never, in any scenario, be compared to one another b/c they have absolutely nothing in common. Tell me you’re smarter than this, Neil. pic.twitter.com/LqP39Weh3s — Madie Evelyn🏳️‍🌈📷 (@MadieRaybin) August 4, 2019

I've gotta say, seeing like twenty people I follow dunk on Neil deGrasse Tyson in response to his stupidly insensitive comment is pretty great. — 🥤𝑳𝑶𝑳𝑨 𝑱. 𝑾𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑨𝑴𝑺🥤 (@tinysodacans) August 4, 2019

everyone: oh no these mass shootings are awful

neil degrasse tyson: pic.twitter.com/P4J4Rnob3Z — JF the CLOWNZOR (@jfthelolzor) August 4, 2019

Anyone: murdering innocent people with a machine gun is bad

Neil deGrasse Tyson: pic.twitter.com/5HgzbGQyZu — steve (@Steve_THFC) August 4, 2019

With the deaths of Dayton and El Paso reporting to total to a minimum of 29 victims thus far, the mass vitriol of responses toward the celebrity scientist made Tyson the No. 1 trending topic America, ranking alongside the following hashtags, #ThisIsAmerica, #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism, and #TrumpTerrorists. Tyson appearing to frame the weekend’s tragic news in such a narrow light caused user Jonathon Reardon to tweet, “If Neil deGrasse Tyson is using himself as an example that expertise in one area does not always easily translate to other areas, he’s doing a grand job.”

Referencing the tragedies from the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting in July which left three victims dead, including a 6-year-old boy, user Tom Colleti tweeted, “Neil, shoving his way past mourning parents at a dead kid’s funeral in Gilroy: “you know, his corpse will provide a lot of nutrients for the garlic crop next year.”

As of press time, Tyson has not responded to the online backlash from his viral tweet. This post will be updated if and when he makes an official comment on the situation.

READ NEXT: Fireball Explosion in Lincoln County, Kentucky Triggers Evacuation, 1 Dead