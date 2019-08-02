Ohio Tax Free Weekend 2019: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Ohio’s tax-free weekend is this weekend, Friday, August 2 — Sunday, August 4. It began at 12:00 a.m. on Friday and will end Sunday at 11:59 p.m. This means tax-free weekend is going on right now. Here is everything you need to know about Ohio’s tax-free weekend and what qualifies and what doesn’t.

The Following Are Exempt from Taxes in Ohio This Weekend

Any clothing that costs $75 or less per item.

Any school supplies that cost $20 or less per item.

Any school instructional material that costs $20 or less per item.

These rules are a bit general, so here are some more specifics to help you understand what qualifies. You can get more details here.

Clothing that is tax-free includes (but is not limited to):

Any apparel for “general use”

Shirts, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters and the like

Uniforms (athletic and non-athletic)

Shoes, shoe laces, insoles, slippers, socks, hosiery, pantyhose, footlets

Boots, overshoes, steel-toed shoes

Underwear

Socks and stockings

Coats and jackets, rainwear

Gloves, mittens for general use

Hats, caps, ear muffs

Belts, suspenders, ties, scarves

Aprons (household and shop), lab coats

Athletic supporters

Swimsuits and swim caps, beach capes and coats

Costumes

Baby receiving blankets, diapers (children or adult), including disposable diapers

Rubber pants

Garters, garter belts, girdles

Formal wear

Wedding apparel

As you can see, a wide range of clothing qualifies, even wedding clothes.

Note that there is no limit on how many of an exempt item you can buy. For example, any clothing that costs more than $75 per item won’t qualify. But there’s no exemption on how many coats under $75 you could buy tax-free, for example.

Also, you can’t average the price of a buy-one-get-one-free item to make it qualify. If you can get two coats for $80 under “buy one get one free,” they won’t qualify, for example. But if a coupon lowers a coat’s price to below $75, then that item does qualify.

The Following Items Are NOT Tax-Free in Ohio This Weekend

Any items used in a trade or a business.

Certain clothing accessories, such as barrettes, hair bows, hair nets

Handbags

Handkerchiefs

Briefcases, purses

Jewelry

Sunglasses (unless they are prescription)

Umbrellas

Wallets

Watches

Wigs and hair pieces

Cosmetics

Protective equipment (such as breathing masks, hearing protectors, face shields, hard hats, helmets, respirators, goggles, tool belts, masks)

Sewing equipment and supplies

Sports and recreational equipment (such as ballet shoes, cleats, gloves for playing sports, guards, life preservers, wetsuits, fins)

Belt buckles that are sold separately

Costume masks that are sold separately (note that costumes are exempt from taxes)

Patches and emblems that are sold separately (note that uniforms are exempt from taxes)

As you can see, quite a few items are exempt and tax-free this weekend through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. But still, a few items are not exempt, so it’s a good idea to know going in what does and does not qualify. Overall, this is a great opportunity to pick up some clothes for school, because without the taxes everything will be a bit less expensive and more budget-friendly this weekend.

For more information, see Ohio’s website here.