Shane Dawson’s Twitter Hacked By Nazi Enthusiast

Shane Dawson‘s Twitter account was hacked by a Nazi supporter on Friday, who proceeded to send out a series of disturbing messages to the YouTube star’s 8.8 million followers on the social media site. It was quickly obvious that the 31-year-old influencer was not the person sending out the offensive tweets, and his fans were quick to ask the hacker to stop.

Retweeting messages from the accounts of The Grinch, neaf, and Chuckling Squad, the harassing tweets read, “Nazi Germany Did Nothing Wrong and Thats On God N****,” along with a nearly identical retweet that said, “Nazi germany ain’t do nothing wrong and that’s on folks n****”

And hour after the hack took place, Dawson was still not able to recover back his account. The hacker proceeded to ask another YouTube star, Keemstar, to check his direct messages, for which the 37-year-old influencer responded in jest, “not with that attitude.”