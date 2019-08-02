South Carolina Tax Free Weekend 2019: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

South Carolina’s tax-free holiday is this weekend, Friday, August 2 — Sunday, August 4. It began at 12:00 a.m. on Friday and will end Sunday at 11:59 p.m. This means tax-free weekend is going on right now. Here is everything you need to know about South Carolina’s tax-free weekend and what qualifies and what doesn’t.
The Following Are Exempt from Taxes in South Carolina This Weekend
If you shop this weekend, you get to avoid the 6 percent sales tax on many applicable items. The holiday first started in 2000 and saves shoppers between $2 and $3 million over each weekend.
- Clothing and accessories, including footwear
- School supplies for school assignments
- Computers, plus supplies like software and printers
- Some bed and bath supplies (This sets South Carolina apart from other states.)
These rules are a bit general, so here are some more specifics to help you understand what qualifies. You can get more details here.
Clothing that is tax-free includes (but is not limited to):
- Accessories like belts and suspenders, hair accessories, hats and caps, purses and handbags, neckties and bowties
- Activewear like exercise clothing, athletic uniforms, leotards and tights, hunting and ski clothing, swimwear
- Everyday clothes like dresses, skirts, leggings, pants, jeans, shorts, shirts, blouses, socks, sleepwear, underwear, suits, blazers, sweaters, sweatshirts
- Footwear like cleats, dance shoes, rain boots, orthopedic shoes, skates, and slippers
- Outwear like coats of all types, earmuffs, gloves, mittens, rainwear (like raincoats, umbrellas, etc.), scarves, and vests
- Specialty clothes like aprons, bibs, bridal gowns and veils, costumes, diapers, formal wear (gowns, tuxedos, etc.), graduation caps and gowns, school uniforms, scout uniforms
Computer items that are tax-free include:
- Computers
- Computer parts and accessories (like monitors, keyboards and scanners) when sold as a package with a computer
- Computer software and service contracts (sold in conjunction with software)
- Printer supplies, like replaceable ink cartridges
- Printers
Bed and bath exempt items include:
- Bath mats and rugs
- Bed duvets and covers
- Bed skirts and dust ruffles
- Bed sheets, sheet sets, spreads, comforters, mattress pads and toppers
- Pillow cases, shams, pillows of all types
- Blankets and throws
- Shower curtains and liners
- Towels of all types and sizes
- Washcloths
School supplies that are tax free include:
- Art supplies
- Binders and folders
- Books and bookbags
- Calculators
- Daily planners and organizers
- Glue, tape, staples, staplers
- Highlighters and markers
- Lunch boxes
- Musical instruments
- notebooks and paper
- pencils, sharpeners, erasers
- Pens
- School uniforms
- Scissors
- Sports uniforms
Note that there is no limit on how many of an exempt item you can buy. Also, you can’t average the price of a buy-one-get-one-free item to make it qualify.
The Following Items Are NOT Tax-Free in South Carolina This Weekend
Clothing that is not exempt includes items like:
- Rented clothing or footwear
- Anything used in a trade or business
- Anything placed on layaway or a deferred payment plan
- Backpacks not used for school
- Briefcases
- Cosmetics
- Change purses and wallets
- Glasses and sunglasses
- Jewelry
- Protective and safety masks and goggles (athletic, sport, or occupational)
- Safety equipment
- Sporting equipment (baseball mitts, helmets, life jackets, vests, mouth guards, pads, etc.)
- Watches
- Watch bands
Computer items that aren’t exempt include cell phones, smartphones, cameras, eReaders, music and video players, replacement parts, and video game consoles.
Bed and bath items that are not tax-free include bathroom accessories, cookware (anything kitchen-related), hardware and tools, mattresses and box springs, paper towels, furniture, shower curtain hooks/rings/rods, sleeping bags, stereo equipment, any dining room accessories (like napkins or tablecloths), toilet paper, wastebaskets, and window treatments.
School supplies that are NOT tax-free include backpacks not used for school, glasses, hobby equipment, musical instruments not used for school, office supplies, paper products that aren’t school supplies (like tissues or paper towels.)