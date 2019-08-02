South Carolina Tax Free Weekend 2019: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

South Carolina’s tax-free holiday is this weekend, Friday, August 2 — Sunday, August 4. It began at 12:00 a.m. on Friday and will end Sunday at 11:59 p.m. This means tax-free weekend is going on right now. Here is everything you need to know about South Carolina’s tax-free weekend and what qualifies and what doesn’t.

The Following Are Exempt from Taxes in South Carolina This Weekend

If you shop this weekend, you get to avoid the 6 percent sales tax on many applicable items. The holiday first started in 2000 and saves shoppers between $2 and $3 million over each weekend.

Clothing and accessories, including footwear

School supplies for school assignments

Computers, plus supplies like software and printers

Some bed and bath supplies (This sets South Carolina apart from other states.)

These rules are a bit general, so here are some more specifics to help you understand what qualifies. You can get more details here.

Clothing that is tax-free includes (but is not limited to):

Accessories like belts and suspenders, hair accessories, hats and caps, purses and handbags, neckties and bowties

Activewear like exercise clothing, athletic uniforms, leotards and tights, hunting and ski clothing, swimwear

Everyday clothes like dresses, skirts, leggings, pants, jeans, shorts, shirts, blouses, socks, sleepwear, underwear, suits, blazers, sweaters, sweatshirts

Footwear like cleats, dance shoes, rain boots, orthopedic shoes, skates, and slippers

Outwear like coats of all types, earmuffs, gloves, mittens, rainwear (like raincoats, umbrellas, etc.), scarves, and vests

Specialty clothes like aprons, bibs, bridal gowns and veils, costumes, diapers, formal wear (gowns, tuxedos, etc.), graduation caps and gowns, school uniforms, scout uniforms

Computer items that are tax-free include:

Computers

Computer parts and accessories (like monitors, keyboards and scanners) when sold as a package with a computer

Computer software and service contracts (sold in conjunction with software)

Printer supplies, like replaceable ink cartridges

Printers

Bed and bath exempt items include:

Bath mats and rugs

Bed duvets and covers

Bed skirts and dust ruffles

Bed sheets, sheet sets, spreads, comforters, mattress pads and toppers

Pillow cases, shams, pillows of all types

Blankets and throws

Shower curtains and liners

Towels of all types and sizes

Washcloths

School supplies that are tax free include:

Art supplies

Binders and folders

Books and bookbags

Calculators

Daily planners and organizers

Glue, tape, staples, staplers

Highlighters and markers

Lunch boxes

Musical instruments

notebooks and paper

pencils, sharpeners, erasers

Pens

School uniforms

Scissors

Sports uniforms

Note that there is no limit on how many of an exempt item you can buy. Also, you can’t average the price of a buy-one-get-one-free item to make it qualify.

The Following Items Are NOT Tax-Free in South Carolina This Weekend

Clothing that is not exempt includes items like:

Rented clothing or footwear

Anything used in a trade or business

Anything placed on layaway or a deferred payment plan

Backpacks not used for school

Briefcases

Cosmetics

Change purses and wallets

Glasses and sunglasses

Jewelry

Protective and safety masks and goggles (athletic, sport, or occupational)

Safety equipment

Sporting equipment (baseball mitts, helmets, life jackets, vests, mouth guards, pads, etc.)

Watches

Watch bands

Computer items that aren’t exempt include cell phones, smartphones, cameras, eReaders, music and video players, replacement parts, and video game consoles.

Bed and bath items that are not tax-free include bathroom accessories, cookware (anything kitchen-related), hardware and tools, mattresses and box springs, paper towels, furniture, shower curtain hooks/rings/rods, sleeping bags, stereo equipment, any dining room accessories (like napkins or tablecloths), toilet paper, wastebaskets, and window treatments.

School supplies that are NOT tax-free include backpacks not used for school, glasses, hobby equipment, musical instruments not used for school, office supplies, paper products that aren’t school supplies (like tissues or paper towels.)