10 Best Star Wars Costumes for Kids

When adults see this Boba Fett costume, they MAY shudder at the wasted potential this awesome bounty hunter had as a character. When kids see Boba Fett, though, their imagination ALWAYS brings out all of the awesome adventures that this short-lived antihero didn’t have time to go on.

So in addition to allowing Boba to live up to his potential, they can also include an awesome inflatable jetpack to the costume, making this a fun pick for everyone. Entirely optional is a replica blaster that makes lights and sounds. Some may prefer to leave the guns out of the costume, and that is perfectly fine because again, you get a jetpack.