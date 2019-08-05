10 Best Star Wars Costumes for Kids

Star Wars has captured the imagination of sci-fi fans across multiple generations. While oldschool fans might not recognize all of the best Star Wars costumes for kids this Halloween, they will always recognize a lightsaber. Plus, you’ll find classic characters and new ones alike. May the Force be with you.
Kylo Ren is the newest Sith apprentice on the block, and while he still has trouble controlling his emotions, he is able to cover this up with his fearsome face mask. This kid-sized Kylo Ren costume comes with the hooded robe, the belt, and the battle-damaged mask. You will need to provide your own shoes, pants, and extendable red lightsaber.
Though Rey’s upbringing is that of an impoverished scavenger on Jakku, her Force sensitivity and fighting spirit have revealed her natural potential as a Jedi knight herself. Rey is a great pick for girls, as she is a strong female lead.
This deluxe Rey costume jumpsuit includes an attached sash, detached sleeves, a cuff, and a belt with pouch. Combined with a nice pair of boots and a replica of Rey’s staff, you have a full costume ready to go.
This adorable inflatable BB-8 costume is a load of fun, as the polyester garb self-inflates on top of any ordinary clothes to instantly turn your young one into an astromech droid. The battery-powered fan is included, and you really don’t need anything else to make this costume work. Suffice to say, this is the droid costume you are looking for.
When adults see this Boba Fett costume, they MAY shudder at the wasted potential this awesome bounty hunter had as a character. When kids see Boba Fett, though, their imagination ALWAYS brings out all of the awesome adventures that this short-lived antihero didn’t have time to go on.
So in addition to allowing Boba to live up to his potential, they can also include an awesome inflatable jetpack to the costume, making this a fun pick for everyone. Entirely optional is a replica blaster that makes lights and sounds. Some may prefer to leave the guns out of the costume, and that is perfectly fine because again, you get a jetpack.
This Captain Phasma costume might not be too relevant if she is actually dead going into Star Wars Episode IX, but even if she is not, she is a very cool-looking character because of her chrome armor.
Although the character is a butt-kicking female, the costume has a unisex fit that makes it a great costume for boys or girls. The costume comes as a jumpsuit with attached boot covers, a cape, and a full mask.
This generic X-Wing pilot costume is a great base to represent any of Star Wars’ best starfighters, but your child is most likely to want to be Po Dameron, the rugged and charismatic Resistance fighter from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
This costume jumpsuit packs a lot of nice details, including a chest piece with straps, a belt, and a decent helmet with visor. The jumpsuit itself is all one piece, down to the attached boot tops.
Though Darth Vader has been shown up by increasingly flashier Sith lords, his iconic getup is one of the most instantly recognizable and villainous costumes in sci-fi history. This high-quality Darth Vader costume from Disney includes pants with boot tops, a shirt with detachable cape and gloves, and a number of other fine details. The kit also has a utility belt, a sound effect button on the chest plate, and armored shoulder with a chain neckline.
In other words, this is easily one of the best Star Wars costumes for kids. One thing it is missing, however, is Darth Vader’s red lightsaber, a must include for any Sith lord.
Not only did Queen Padmé Amidala serve as a voice for peace and diplomacy in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, but she also wasn’t afraid to step into the action when it was called for.
This beautiful Queen Amidala costume includes her royal dress and headpiece, but you will have to do the makeup work yourself to complete the look. The mask is somewhat thin, but looks great, especially considering the price.
Though the galaxy’s favorite smuggler has gone grey in the latest installment of Star Wars, kids are still drawn to the original renegade of the Star Wars universe.
This deluxe Han Solo costume from Rubie’s includes Han’s tan shirt with attached vest, plus separate pants with attached boot tops. That makes this a simple two-piece costume unless you plan to add in a prop of Han’s gun holster, or his DL-44 heavy blaster pistol. if you do, we recommend an off-colored one for safe cosplay.
Yes, we saved any and all Jedi for last, since they’re the easiest costume to come up with on your own. Wise Jedi Knights like Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and even young Anakin can all be put together using the same Luke Skywalker costume base.
All you’ll need is the Jedi robe, tunic, and pants, all included in this costume, and then you’ll need to add a signature blue lightsaber.
Inexpensive prop lightsabers are available through Halloween retailers online, but spending an extra couple of bucks will you get you a higher quality product that can become a fantastically fun toy after Halloween.