Can You Shop Online for Tax-Free Weekend 2019, Including Amazon?

If you’re shopping online, can you take advantage of tax-free weekend? Many states are enjoying tax-free weekend this weekend, and more have tax-free weekend coming up next weekend. Many shoppers want to know if the tax free special applies to online shopping as well. The good news is that in most cases, you can shop online for tax-free weekend too. That’s great news.

Here’s what you need to know.

Tax-Free Weekend Typically Applies Online Too

Yes, in most cases, if a state is participating in tax-free weekend, that means that you can also shop online tax-free too. Of course, the items you buy must meet the requirements for tax-free weekend and you must shop before the tax-free weekend ends. This means that if you want to buy something for tax-free weekend and the holiday ends at 11:59 p.m. in your state on Sunday, then you must purchase your item before that time. It doesn’t matter if the item arrives after tax-free weekend, as long as you purchase it before then and choose immediate delivery.

Note that tax-free weekend always starts at 12:01 a.m. on the first day and ends at 11:59 p.m. on the last day.

Many online retailers will be turning off taxes for customers shopping from tax-free states this weekend, or turning off taxes for certain coded items. So if you want to get a tax-free item, don’t hide your location when you’re shopping online. If you hide your location or shop from a proxy site, you might not be registered as being in a tax-free state and you may not be able to enjoy the savings.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that all fees will disappear when you’re purchasing online. You’ll still have to pay for shipping, for example, and depending on the retailer, you may be taxed for items that don’t qualify for tax exemptions. But as long as you order qualified items during the tax-free weekend, you won’t be charged taxes even if it’s shipped after this weekend is over.

Amazon & Walmart Both Participate Online

Walmart has said that it will be participating and turning off taxes for relevant items and for shoppers in relevant states. But in some states, if you choose to pick up your item in the store, you must pick it up within the tax holiday and not later. (So yes, that’s a little different than the online shipping rule.) Walmart also offers free snacks and beverages at Supercenters on the Saturday of your local tax-free holiday, from 7-10 a.m.

Amazon’s Help page states that it participates in sales tax holidays. The webpage reads: “Many taxing jurisdictions require select taxable products to be temporarily exempt from tax on specific dates. For example, a sales tax holiday may be enacted on ‘back to school’ products before the new school year. You can find more information about sales tax holidays, including qualifying items, by visiting your state or US territory’s department of revenue (or equivalent) website. Sales tax holidays may be applied to sales sold by Amazon.com and its affiliates, including marketplace sellers. However, tax may still be calculated on items if they do not qualify.”

If you do shop online, don’t forget to check and see if the online store is offering any coupon codes. Many stores will offer codes that you can stack on top of the tax-free special, giving you even greater savings.

