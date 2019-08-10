Tax-Free Weekend Texas Deals: What Qualifies in 2019?

Texas has started holding it Tax-Free Weekend during the second weekend in August rather than the first weekend, like it used to do. 2017 was the first year Texas used this new schedule, and it’s still following the tradition this year. So that means Texas‘ tax-free weekend is this weekend, August 9-11, 2019. That means the tax-free savings started at midnight on Friday, August 9 and ends at 11:59 p.m. this Sunday night.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Texas

Any qualifying item that costs less than $100 is tax-free this weekend in Texas. In general, this includes clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks (but it gets a little more specific than this.) If an item would qualify but it costs $115, it’s not tax-free. But if an item qualifies and costs $75, you can get as many of those $75 items as you want and they’ll all be tax-free.

Clothing & Footwear

Here are examples of clothing and footwear items that qualify. For a more complete list, visit Texas’ pages about the topic here and here.

Almost any item of clothing or footwear will be tax-free this weekend, unless it’s normally only worn for athletic activity.

Tennis shoes, swimsuits, and jogging suits are examples of items you might use for an athletic purpose but do still qualify for tax-free status. Boots qualify, unless they are work boots like rubber work boots, fishing waders, or galoshes.

Backpacks sold for elementary or secondary students are tax-free, including wheels and messenger bags, but backpacks for any other purpose will be taxed.

You can only get 10 or fewer backpacks and qualify for tax-free status. More than 10 requires an exemption certificate.

Adult diapers

Household aprons (welder-type aprons do not qualify)

Baby bibs, baby clothes, and baby diapers

Hats, such as baseball caps

Neckwear like bow ties, neck ties

Suspenders

Bras, hosiery, and socks

Chef’s uniforms, clerical vestments

Children’s costumes, masks for costumes

Coats, wraps, jackets

Earmuffs if they’re for cold weather, and scarves

Graduation caps and gowns

Pajamas

Religious clothing

School Supplies that Qualify

According to the Texas Comptroller, the list below is an all-inclusive list of school supplies that do qualify for tax-free status as long as they’re under $100 each. (Note: You’ll need an exemption certificate if you’re buying the supplies with a business account, business credit card, or business check.)

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Kits (if they contain school supplies with exempt and taxable items, it depends on the value of the exempt or taxable items. If the value of the exempt items is higher, than the kit is exempt.)

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers (including dry erase markers)

Notebooks

Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Note that layaway items do qualify if you put it on layaway this weekend or make the final payment this weekend.

Rainchecks only qualify if you’re purchasing a rainchecked item during the holiday. A raincheck issued during the holiday won’t get you tax-free status for something you buy later.

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Texas

The following items are examples of what DO NOT qualify for tax-free status in Texas this weekend.

Clothing designed by the manufacturer specifically for athletic activity or protective use. If it’s normally only worn during athletic activity, it won’t count.

Sports-only gear like golf cleats, football pads, baseball gloves.

Any clothing or footwear that’s rented.

Alterations or cleaning services

All accessories, such as jewelry, wallets, watches, separately sold belt buckles, and the like

Hair accessories also don’t qualify, including barrettes, bobby pins, hair bows, headbands, clips, and the like.

Bags, such as handbags, purses, briefcases, computer bags or luggage.

The backpack tax exemption does not apply to bags that are more reasonably defined as luggage. This includes computer bags, purses, “framed” backpacks, briefcases, or athletic/duffle/gym bags.

Umbrellas and handkerchiefs

Corsages, boutonnieres

Headphones

Goggles

Safety clothing

Shoe laces and shoe inserts

Textbooks

Computers

Computer software

READ NEXT: Can You Shop Online for Tax-Free Weekend 2019, Including Amazon?

