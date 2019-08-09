Tommy Lee Did Not Actually Write Viral Anti-Trump Rant on Twitter

Rocker Tommy Lee is not the first person you think of when leading the charge against President Donald Trump and his supporters, however, the Motley Crüe rocker could no longer contain his ire toward the current administration, and his lengthy rant on Twitter rant express his thoughts quickly went viral.

If the message sounded familiar, it’s because the strong thoughts on Trump, and the fast-food chain, Chick-fil-A, is a direct quote from Reddit user Tetranomic, who posted this curse word filled, but also passionately entertaining speech last year. In the message, he wants to turn Fox News offices into a “refugee family center,” rename all public parks “Rosa Parks” and paint the White House “rainbow.” As for Fox news correspondent Sean Hannity, there are extra special plans for him.

The 56-year-old musician, who’s currently married to wife Brittany Furlan, and has two children with ex-wife Pamela Anderson shared this message which reads, “You Trumpsters better pray that liberals never gain control of the [White House] again because we are going to pay you back so f***king hard for all this sh**,” and he went on to list all the changes liberals could soon make.

“Planned Parenthoods on every damn corner. We’re going to repaint Air Force One pussy hat pink and fly it over your beloved Bible Belt 6 days a week, tossing birth control pills, condoms & atheist literature from the cockpit. We’re going to tax your mega churches so bad that Joel Osteen will “need to get a job at Chick-fil-A to pay his light bill.”

“Speaking of Chik-Fil-A,” the message continues, “we’re buying all those and giving them to any LGBTQ person your sick cult leaders tortured with conversion therapy. Have fun with the new menu you bigoted f***s. Try the McPence. It’s a boiled unseasoned chicken breast that you have to eat in the closet with your mother.”

Lee’s message did not stop there.”We’re going to gather up ALL your guns, melt them down and turn them into a gargantuan metal mountain emblazoned with the face of Hillary Clinton. ALL parks will be renamed Rosa Parks asap. We’re replacing Confederate statues with BLM Leaders & Mexican immigrants. Every single public school will be renamed after a child that was kidnapped by this regime. And after we fumigate the WH, we’re repainting the whole thing rainbow.”

As for FOX news host Sean Hannity, the best is saved for last. After turning Fox News offices into a family refugee center it reads, “We’re turning Hannity’s office into a giant unisex bathroom with changing tables & free tampons. And every single time a Trumpster complains about any of the changes, we’re adding an openly gay character to a Disney movie.”

Twitter Had Mixed Reactions to Tommy Lee’s Message

While Tommy Lee posted the message on Wednesday, it wasn’t until Thursday evening that his tweet started to go viral. While most Hollywood celebrities are told to stay in their online when voicing their political opinions, Tommy was heralded online for his unique way with words.

DAMN. "Try the McPence. It's a boiled unseasoned chicken breast that you have to eat in the closet with your mother." Tommy Lee is my new spirit animal.

This is LIT! 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

Great ideas Tommy Lee, this is a solid plan for the Dem POTUS’s first 100 days! pic.twitter.com/tGTUwBNKb9 — xannie the nanny (@AnnieMcCarren) August 9, 2019

Today was the day Tommy Lee became President. pic.twitter.com/K4j71yhd5f — Meg🇺🇸 (@megolas1) August 8, 2019

Naturally, Tommy Lee had his detractors online. Numerous Trump supporters spoke out against the musician and disliked him reposting the viral message.

Tommy Lee is on your side liberals. Congrats you have another junkie on your team. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 9, 2019

Tommy Lee is just mad because Kid Rock got to visit the White House and he didn’t pic.twitter.com/uzIGYRqy9o — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) August 9, 2019

"Tommy Lee" Umm I don't think your tweet is helpful But Thanks Anyway ! #VoteBlue 🌊☮️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XWwwwzjN6m — =^.^= Kare =^.^= (@Kare_P) August 9, 2019

