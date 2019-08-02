Virginia Tax Free Weekend 2019: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is this weekend. Tax-Free Weekend began Friday, August 2 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 4 at 11:59 p.m. The time zone of the seller’s location determines the authorized time period for the sales tax holiday, if the purchaser is in one time zone and the seller is in another. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Virginia this week. Find a complete list, visit here.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Virginia

In Virginia, clothing and footwear up to $100 per item and school supplies of up to $20 per item qualify for tax-free status.

In addition, hurricane preparedness and emergency items are also tax-free this weekend. That includes portable generators of $1,000 or less per item, gas-powered chainsaws of $350 or less per item, chainsaw accessories of $60 or less per item, and other specified hurricane preparedness items of $60 or less per item.

Qualifying Energy Star or WaterSense products bought for noncommercial home or personal use of $2,500 or less per item also qualify for tax-free status this weekend.

Since 2015, Virginia’s hurricane preparedness, back-to-school, and Energy Star/WaterSense tax-free holidays have been combined into one weekend. Find a complete list, visit here.

Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax-free status.

Aprons

Athletic supporterse

Baby clothes, diapers, bibs, baby receiving blankets, but NOT diaper bags

Bandanas

Bathing suits, coverups, swim trunks, beach capes and coats

Belts

Boots

Choir and altar clothing, clerical vestments

Clothing in general: shirts, blouses, pants, skirts, coveralls, dresses, jeans, shorts, etc.

Coats, jackets, and windbreakers

Corsets and corset laces

Costumes (sold, not rented)

Coveralls

Footlets

Formal wear for men or women (sold, not rented)

Fur coats, stoles, shawls, and wraps

Girdles

Gloves (general use, not sports gloves), ear muffs

Golf clothing (caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants)

Gym suits and uniforms

Hats, caps

Hosiery

Insoles and shoe insets

Jeans

Lab coats

Legwarmers, leotards, tights

Lingerie: bras, garter belts, corsets, hosiery, jogging bras, underwear etc.

Neckwear: ties, bow ties, scarves

Pajamas and other sleepwear

Religious clothing: Choir & altar clothing, clerical vestments, etc.

Raincoats, rain hats, ponchos

Robes

Rubber pants

Shoes, boots (when general purpose), sandals, shoe laces, steel-toed shoes, thongs, flip-flops

Scarves

Socks (including athletic socks)

Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic

Wedding apparel that’s purchased not rented (bridal gowns, veils, etc.)

The following are examples of tax-free school supplies.

Binder pockets

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags, messenger bags, and totes

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Clay and glazes

Compasses

Composition books

Computer storage media; diskettes; recordable compact discs; and flash

drives

drives Crayons

Dictionaries and thesauruses

Disinfectant wipes

Dividers

Erasers (including dry erase marker erasers and dry erase marker

cleaning solution)

cleaning solution) Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila)

Glue, paste, and paste sticks

Hand sanitizer soap

Highlighters

Index card boxes

Index cards

Legal pads

Lunch boxes and lunch bags (including disposable lunch bags)

Markers (including dry erase markers and dry erase marker kits)

Musical instruments, musical instrument accessories, and replacement

items for musical instruments

items for musical instruments Notebooks

Paintbrushes for artwork

Paints (acrylic, tempera, and oil)

Paper (loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy and printer paper, graph

paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and

construction paper)

paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper) Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Reference books

Reference maps and globes

Rulers

Scissors

Sheet music

Sketch and drawing pads

Textbooks

Tissues

Watercolors

Workbooks

Writing tablets

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Virginia

In Virginia, clothing that costs more than $100 per item and school supplies that cost more than $20 per item do NOT qualify for tax-free status. Find a complete list, visit here.

Here are examples of clothing and accessories that do NOT qualify for tax-free status:

Briefcases

Cosmetics

Fabric, thread, buttons, yarn for making clothings

Gloves that are protective or sports gloves (not general dress gloves)

Hair accessories (barrettes, bobby pins, ponytail holders, bows, hair nets, etc.)

Handbags

Handkerchiefs

Jewelry

Protective equipment (like breathing masks, clean room apparel, ear protectors, face shields, hard hats, helmets, paint respirators, safety glasses and goggles, tool belts, welders gloves and masks, etc.)

Sports and recreational equipment (like ballet and tap shoes, bowling shoes, cleated shoes, gloves for sports, goggles, hand and elbow guards, life preservers and vests, mouth guards, roller and ice skates, shoulder pads, shin guards, ski boots, waders, wetsuits and fins)

Sunglasses

Umbrellas

Wallets

Watches

Wigs, hair pieces

If you buy an item during the exemption and have to exchange it for a similar item after the holiday, you don’t have to pay a tax. However, if you buy an item during the holiday and return it for credit after the holiday, you’ll have to pay tax on your new purchase.

Discounts and coupons can be used to help an item fit in the tax-free status, if the discount lowers its price enough to qualify. But a gift certificate can’t be used to do the same thing.

An order for a custom-made item that is delivered after the holiday and thus not available for immediate shipment is not eligible to be tax-free. But buying an item during the tax-free holiday and opting for immediate shipment is eligible, even if the item isn’t actually shipped until after the holiday.

The above rules are subject to change, so double-check on the details here for the latest updates.