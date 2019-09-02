Is Chipotle Open on Labor Day Monday 2019?

Chipotle is open for business on Labor Day Monday 2019. So if you’re craving a delicious burrito or bowl for the holiday, the option is available to you. Read on to learn more about what’s happening with Chipotle stores on Labor Day.

Chipotle Store Hours 2019

Chipotle hours may vary a bit from location to location, but they’re all going to be open for Labor Day 2019. Many locations open at 10:45 a.m. on Mondays and close at 10 p.m. on Mondays. In fact, most locations have these same hours every day of the week. But some locations stay open until 11 p.m., and some might even be open until midnight. And a few open as early as 8 a.m. (but this is pretty rare.) In general, most Chipotle locations open at 10:45 a.m., but closing times may vary.

Check with your local store to find out the exact hours the store is open today, September 2, 2019. You can find your local Chipotle here. And to make things easier, you can even order your burrito, taco, and burrito bowl online.

Some Stores May Be Affected by Hurricane Dorian

If you live in an area near where Hurricane Dorian is approaching, such as on the southern or western side of Florida, then Chipotle’s hours may be slightly different or the stores may be closed entirely because of the storm. You can see live trackers for Hurricane Dorian here. Some areas, like some regions in Florida and Georgie, have even issued mandatory evacuations. If you’re in an area that might be affected, then you should call your local store before heading over.

Chipotle Labor Day Specials

Chipotle has a Labor Day special today. It’s a Chipotle Youth Soccer BOGO that lasts all Labor Day weekend, including today. If diners wear a youth soccer jersey to the store, they can get a buy-one-get-one-free entree or kid’s meal. It’s limited to one free item per jersey while ordering in-restaurant. It’s not valid with mobile or online orders or catering. It also can’t be combined with any other offers or promotions, but can be used in conjunction with a Chipotle Rewards redemption.

Some local stores might have other specials happening. For example, Crystal Lake Chipotle is giving 33 percent of proceeds to the McHenry County SWAT from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.

✈️🌯👮 The @McHenrySheriff Multi-jurisdictional SWAT Team is raising $$ for @SO_Illinois Plane Pull. As part of fundraising efforts, they've partnered w/ Chipotle for an event on Labor Day. On 9/2, stop by the Crystal Lake Chipotle between 4pm-8pm to support this great cause! pic.twitter.com/pM0ZkjGNVI — Lake in the Hills PD (@LITHPolice) September 2, 2019

Remember: if you join Chipotle Rewards, then you can get a free order of chips and guacamole after your first purchase as a reward member. That’s a great deal that no one wants to turn down. Some stores also offer free guacamole if you order a veggie-only burrito or bowl.

Last month, CNBC had an interesting story about what your investment would be worth today if you had invested $1,000 in Chipotle 10 years ago. This came along with an announcement in late July that Chipotle shares were up 80 percent and had hit an all-time high. So in late July, if you had invested $1,000 in Chipotle 10 years earlier, your investment would be worth $8,600 as of July 24, 2019. That’s a return of 760 percent. CNBC noted that a $1,000 investment in the S&P 500 would have returned 280 percent over the same period, which is quite a bit less.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Man with TV on Head Leaves CRT TVs on Porches in Virginia