Is Cracker Barrel Open on Labor Day Monday 2019?

Cracker Barrel is open for your business on Labor Day Monday 2019. So if you’re wanting to enjoy their delicious food for the holiday, then you’re in luck. Cracker Barrel stores will operate via their normal hours today, September 2, 2019.

Cracker Barrel Store Hours 2019

Cracker Barrel stores are all open on Monday, September 2, 2019. They’ll be open bright and early at 6 a.m., for those who are wanting to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Most Cracker Barrel locations will then be closing by 10 p.m.

Cracker Barrel is known for being open on popular holidays, like Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. Many people, in fact, choose to order their Thanksgiving meals from Cracker Barrel. So it’s really no surprise that the stores would be open on Labor Day too.

You can find a location near you here. You can even order carry-out online if you don’t want to eat at the restaurant today.

Some Stores May Be Affected by Hurricane Dorian

If you live in an area near where Hurricane Dorian is approaching, such as on the southern or western side of Florida, then Cracker Barrel hours may be slightly different or the stores may be closed entirely because of the storm. You can see live trackers for Hurricane Dorian here. Some areas, like some regions in Florida and Georgie, have even issued mandatory evacuations. If you’re in an area that might be affected, then you should call your local store before heading over.

Cracker Barrel Labor Day Specials & News 2019

Cracker Barrel has just introduced its new Homestyle Chicken BLT sandwich, so that might be a good menu item to try. This sandwich is made with the Sunday Homestyle Chicken, with some maple glaze on top, plus bacon, sweet n’ smoky mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a soft bun. It sounds amazing.

If you’re craving a chicken sandwich but can't seem to find one 😉, this is a friendly reminder that our new Homestyle Chicken BLT is here (as of Monday!) and ready to satisfy your #CrackerBarrelCraving pic.twitter.com/N2LE9Z3ls3 — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) August 28, 2019

The store’s made some other menu changes recently. Its Sunday Homestyle Chicken is now available to eat any day of the week. This features two chicken breasts dipped in the store’s buttermilk batter, breaded and fried. And they’ve added a Praline Pecan Bread Pudding to the menu, which sounds absolutely decadent. It’s creamy bread pudding with vanilla and brown sugar, with a buttery pecan streusel and vanilla ice cream (available through October 13.) I want it right now.

They also have peach tea now, along with a pumpkin pie latte. How soon can we go?

In a press release Cracker Barrel noted the following: “Since Cracker Barrel first introduced Sunday Homestyle Chicken many years ago, the response from our guests has been overwhelming. Many of them have made a Sunday tradition out of visiting our stores simply to enjoy this meal, so we are thrilled to now offer it to them every day of the week. And, these guests who already love our Sunday Homestyle Chicken can now enjoy it in a new way through our sweet and smoky Homestyle Chicken BLT, which is drizzled in a delicious maple glaze. Our expanded menu and new seasonal items allow guests to enjoy the familiar, homestyle food they’ve always loved here at Cracker Barrel but in new flavor combinations that reflect our approach to good Southern cooking, just in time for fall.”

In other Cracker Barrel news, Carillon Tower Advisors just increased its stake in Cracker Barrel by 2.1 percent, Tech News Observer reported.

