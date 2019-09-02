Is Dairy Queen Open on Labor Day Monday 2019?

Dairy Queen is open for business on Labor Day Monday 2019. And, like many fast food locations, Dairy Queen is offering special discounts and sales for the holiday. Dairy Queen stores do not have a set store schedule that applies to all of its stores on holidays. On Labor Day 2019, stores will operate via their normal hours.

Dairy Queen Hours 2019

Dairy Queen stores do not always have set holiday hours, so they may vary from store to store. When it comes to Labor Day, holiday hours may vary there too. But the stores are typically open for Labor Day. However, since individual owners do have some freedom, you’d be smart to call your local Dairy Queen and check on the hours. To find a Dairy Queen near you, just go here and put in your city/state or ZIP code, or allow the browser to know your location automatically.

Dairy Queen hours often begin around 10 or 10:30 a.m. and they stay open until 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. But hours may vary by location.

Some Stores May Be Affected by Hurricane Dorian

If you live in an area near where Hurricane Dorian is approaching, such as on the southern or western side of Florida, then Dairy Queen’s hours may be slightly different or the stores may be closed entirely because of the storm. You can see live trackers for Hurricane Dorian here. Some areas, like some regions in Florida and Georgie, have even issued mandatory evacuations. If you’re in an area that might be affected, then you should call your local store before heading over.

Dairy Queen Labor Day Specials 2019

Dairy Queen has a lot of great specials going on right now. They’re offering a two for $4 super snack, where you can mix and match fries, a cheeseburger, pretzel sticks, soft drinks, two-piece chicken strips, or a small sundae.

When you’re on-the-go, fuel up with NEW DQ 2 for $4 Super Snacks. Mix and match your favorite snacks, like pretzel sticks and a Coke, for just $4! 🚘😋 #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/YNzHNOwYVK — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) August 30, 2019

Their blizzard of the month is the delicious Pumpkin Pie blizzard made with real pumpkin pieces, whipped topping, and nutmeg.

They’re also offering a new cinnamon roll shake that’s amazing. The fall menu also includes a Snickerdoodle cookie dough Blizzard, a Harvest Berry Pie Blizzard, a Snickers Blizzard, and a Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard.

The Fall BLIZZARD Treat Menu includes Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Harvest Berry Pie, SNICKERS, and HEATH Caramel Brownie. — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) August 26, 2019

You might also want to check in with your local Dairy Queen if you’re visiting today. Sometimes they’ll offer specials you won’t see at every store.

For example, a Lockhart Dairy Queen is offering a September deal of the month, which is a four-piece steak finger country basket or The Dude steak sandwich with fries for just $5.49. Some other Dairy Queens, like one in Cedar Park, are having the same deal but it’s not listed on their national website.

A great idea for Labor Day is ordering a Dairy Queen cake. You can build a cake online here. Delicious options include birthday cakes, Blizzard cakes for any occasion, Treatzza Pizzas, and more.

Some Dairy Queen stores have their own cake decorator, which means you should chat with your local Dairy Queen about design options.

If you’re in Texas, you can also get the DQ Texas mobile app for extra specials.

