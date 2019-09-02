Are Denny’s & IHOP Open on Labor Day 2019?

Denny’s and IHOP restaurants are open on Labor Day 2019, but those in the way of hurricane Dorian may be closed. If you are in an area of evacuation because of the storm, restaurants should not be open. For example, an employee at a Denny’s in Clermont, Florida said, “I don’t know what’s going to happen because of the hurricane but I know we’ll be open in the morning.” There have been calls for evacuations throughout the east coast. NBC News has reported that more than 4,000 National Guard troops are standing by to help.

Denny’s & IHOP on Labor Day 2019

Most Denny’s locations are open 24 hours, except for weekends and they are reported to be open on Labor Day Monday, running on their normal schedules. An employee at a Denny’s restaurant in Bismarck, North Dakota stated that “We are open all day” today.

As for IHOP, most restaurants run on hours from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. and they will all be operating via their normal business hours today. An IHOP representative in Columbia, South Carolina said their Labor Day hours are “the same” as their usual opening hours. Another IHOP, located in August, Maine, on Community Drive, said, “As far as I know, we’re still open until 10 p.m.” So, if you’re wondering about whether or not Denny’s and IHOP re closed, they aren’t. Both are open for business today.

Denny’s Secret Menu 2019

Like many stores, Denny’s has a secret menu from which patrons can order, according to Secret Menus. So, what’s on the secret menu? Here is a list of items you can order:

Tsing Tsing Chicken

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Breaded Fish

French Toast Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Cheesy Hash Browns

Scrambled Eggs – “Cracked on the Grill”

Low-Carb Substitutions

Bourbon is playing a major part on the current Denny’s menu, with special items. The featured items available right now include:

Double Chocolate Pancake Puppies

Apple Bourbon Pancake Breakfast

Apple Bourbon Crepe Breakfast

Berry Vanilla Crepe Breakfast

Banana Chocolate Hazelnut Crepe Breakfast

Denny’s also has a “Kids Eat Free” promotion for Tuesdays. It states on its website, “Kids Eat Free days and restaurant participation may vary by location. Offer is valid at participating restaurants for up to two free kid’s entrées from the kid’s menu per one adult entrée purchase of $6.00 or more. One free entrée per kid. Offer valid for dine-in only. Not valid for online orders. Restrictions may apply.”

IHOP Secret Menu 2019

Spoon University has reported several items you can order at IHOP that aren’t on the regular menu. When it comes to these “secret” items, they include:

Red Velvet White Chocolate Cheesecake Macarons

Spinach and Asparagus Risotto

Roquefort and Pear Soufflé

Steak Tartare

Patagonian Prawn Ceviche

Onion and French Fry Omelet

Warmed Syrup

Real Eggs

According to Menuism, adult patrons can also order off the kids menu even though it’s supposed to just be for children.

When it comes to IHOP’s limited-time menu offers, the food choices are:

Chicken & Pancakes

Chicken & Waffles

Signature Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Strips & Fries

Chicken & Bacon Cheddar Waffles

Spicy Boneless Buffalo Chicken Strips & Fries

Mexican Churro Pancakes

Italian Cannoli Pancakes

Mexican Tres Leches Pancakes