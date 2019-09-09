Why Is Trump Attacking John Legend & Chrissy Teigen on Twitter?

President Donald Trump went on another Twitter tirade in which he called out singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen for his appearance NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

In a series of four angry tweets Trump said, “When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close…. A man named @VanJones68 and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring…. musician @johnlegend and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

The President continued his rant by saying, “Anchor” @LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about….the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!”

Why Is Trump So Mad at John Legend & Chrissy Teigen?

In the news special, Grammy Award winner Legend spoke to Lester Holt about the country’s “broken criminal justice system,” and encouraged viewers to get involved with Free America, the campaign he started to help make a difference.

Tonight at 7pm PT/10pm ET, I will be joining @LesterHoltNBC for an @NBCNews Town Hall on @MSNBC to discuss our country’s broken criminal justice system. Follow @LetsFreeAmerica to learn more about my work to end mass incarceration. #JusticeForAll pic.twitter.com/9DFySXsgDY — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 8, 2019

Legend visits prisons and speaks to those incarcerated and explained, “I want to hear from them and communicate their concerns. They are pretty far out of our urban centers, out of sight and out of mind for most Americans, and don’t get heard from very often. I like to go and just listen and learn spread the message of reform.”

Legend’s Free America campaign started in 2014, years before Trump was President. The 40-year-old, who shares two children with wife Chrissy, 33, who’s a best-selling author, model, and TV host, has been striving to make a difference to the criminal justice for reasons that go beyond Trump and his policies.

On the campaign’s official website it states, “FREEAMERICA strives to build thriving, just, and equitable communities by giving every person freedom from the systemic hurdles that hold them back and the opportunity to unlock their greatest potential. By highlighting human stories, supporting innovation projects, and encouraging productive policy change, FREEAMERICA aims to amplify the conversation about mass incarceration at the local, state, and national levels.”

Final thoughts from @johnlegend: "We have to see everybody — black, brown, whatever they are, whatever community they come from — as part of our national community."#JusticeForAll — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) September 9, 2019

Legend did not go on NBC Nightly News to attack Trump, he invited cameras along to remind viewers that prisoners are people who “deserve to have their full humanity, redemption, and another chance.”

Sunday night’s episode was another piece in the ongoing series, “Justice For All,” in which NBC Nightly News takes deep dives into multiple facets of the criminal justice system. Along with reporter Kate Snow, Holt sits down and talk with inmates, those who’ve been released through the First Step Act, and much more. It’s rare Donald Trump’s name is even mentioned, so it’s not exactly clear why the President is taking the show so personally.

Also, Teigen didn’t even appear on Sunday’s special. Trump pretending not to know her name, and merely refer to Teigen as “his filthy mouthed wife,” could be his way of lashing out that he wasn’t thanked in the “Justice For All” series. Neither Legend nor Teigen have responded to Trump’s tweets.

