Facebook Down: Many People in the United States Reporting Errors

Facebook is down for many people on the afternoon of September 9, 2019. Around 4 p.m. Eastern, the problems with Facebook appeared to be mostly affecting people located along the eastern side of the United States, although others are reporting issues too. Here’s what we know so far about what’s happening.

As you can see, according to Down Detector, issues began skyrocketing recently.

Most of the problems are focused on the central and eastern parts of the United States so far.

Some people are reporting that the site won’t load at all and others are getting error messages. Some say their profiles won’t load and others are getting a “Sorry, something went wrong” error at the bottom of posts.

On Down Detector, people noted they were seeing issues with the desktop version. Others said they couldn’t check in because local locations weren’t appearing.

It’s not clear what has caused the problem, but it currently appears to be limited to one part of the country, plus some areas in South America, rather than being widespread.