Honor911 Is the September 11th Hashtag for 2019

Today marks 18 years since America was rocked by one of the worst terrorist attacks in modern day history, and #Honor911 is the official 2019 hashtag for this anniversary. Nearly 3,000 innocent people lost their lives that day, and so today we observe Patriot Day and all that it represents: the value of human life, our country’s resilience, the strength of the American spirit and our stand against terrorism.

For those of you looking to share inspirational quotes, tributes or photos in remembrance of those who lost their lives on September 11, we’ve got you covered. Read on for a list of the most emotional and memorable 9/11 hashtags to add to your posts this 9/11 anniversary.

Remembrance Hashtags

#Honor911

#NeverForget

#911Memorial

#September11

#WorldTradeCenter

#WorldTradeCenterMemorial

#WeWillNeverForget

#NYCNeverForget

#FreedomTower

#PatriotDay

#WhereIWas

#Hope

#WTC

Trending Now

#NeverForget

#911Memorial

#Remember911

#TeamUSA

#911Anniversary

#GodBlessAmerica

#TwinTowers

#WorldTradeCenter

#Flight93

#September11

Place Hashtags

#America

#NewYorkCity

#TwinTowers

#WorldTradeCenter

#WTC

#USA

#NYC

#Manhattan

Misc 9/11 Hashtags

#Sept11Memorial

#Pentagon

#GroundZero

#September

#Remember

#Memorial

#TributeInLight

#911Museum

#911NeverForget

#AmericanFlag

#WeStandUnited

#UnitedWeStand

#DividedWeFall

#Patriotic

#American

Many Americans Are Pushing To Make Patriot Day a Federal Holiday on 9/11

September 11 is surprisingly still not considered a federal holiday, much to the disappointment and confusion of many patriots and U.S. citizens. FOX consultant Joe Brettell wants Congress to pay tribute to the victims of September 11 by making it a federal holiday. “September 11 has forever changed our nation – one need only try to pass through security at a major airport to realize that,” he writes.

“However, the events of that day deserve to be remembered in something greater than modern inconveniences, the memories of a generation that will fade over time or run of the mill ceremonies in Washington,” Brettell adds. “A national holiday is the only proper way to remember the sacrifices of our heroes their penchant for heroism at a moment’s notice.”

Although many hope to turn Patriot Day into a federal holiday, and therefore give government employees a day off to mourn, many don’t believe September 11 should be turned into a federal holiday for fear of detracting from the seriousness of the day and losing the original meaning behind the anniversary of September 11, 2001.

“It’s a holiday, a day off, and it does become a day to extend your vacation or go to an amusement park,” Peter Balogh a historian at the University of Virginia says. “And I’m not blaming people for that: I think they simply just lose the meaning of the original historical moment. That’s human nature.”

If the anniversary were turned into a federal holiday, most government buildings would be closed for the day, including the Pentagon, which was the site of one of the 9/11 attacks.

