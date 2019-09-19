How to Find All 7 of Google’s Secret ‘Friends’ TV Surprises

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the sitcom Friends, Google has a special surprise for those who miss the beloved NBC show, which originally premiered on September 22, 1994. A month ago, Google embedded a magical pair of ruby red slippers into their search engine to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the movie, Wizard of Oz, and now they’ve hidden seven Easter eggs on their main page to celebrate Friends.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since viewers first met Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), but they will forever live on TV screens, as every episode of thee show’s 10 season run is available to stream on Netflix.

To join in on the fun of finding Google’s secret Friends magic surprises, all you have to do is search a characters’ name in the search bar, and for the the seventh Easter egg, type in any favorite quote or term that became famous on the show. (Hint: “We were on a break!”)

Here’s the secret to finding all of Google’s surprises….

1. Type in ‘Rachel Green’

There are few more iconic 90s TV characters than Rachel Green, played by the beautiful and hilarious Aniston. Famous for creating “The Rachel” haircut, Google’s has place in her profile bio an emoji depicting the much-copied hair-do, and if you click on it, users are brought to search pages featuring all of Rachel Green’s ever-changing hairstyles throughout the years on the show.

2. Type in ‘Ross Geller’

Before you can shout “Pivot!” – if you type Ross Geller’s name into your Google search bar, you will see a couch emoji on the left hand side of your screen under his character bio. Pulling from the Season 5 episode, “The One With the Cop,” which aired in February 1999, if you click on the couch, it’s almost like you’re in their New York City apartment hallway, and can hear Geller screaming his famous moving directions, and the entire screen shifts to the right!

3. Type in ‘Joey Tribbiani’

Even a minor Friends fan knows to correlate Joey with food, large amounts of food. If you search Joey’s name, a pizza slice emoji will appear under his character bio. Click on the pepperoni pizza, and you’ll hear him yell, “Joey doesn’t share food!” as a sub sandwich, burger, and numerous other of his favorite food pop onto the screen.

4. Type in ‘Monica Geller’

Monica Geller was famous for being an impeccable chef, a former fat kid, and an absolute clean freak. If you search her name in Google, a bucket of soap suds appears under her bio name. Click on the purple bucket, and a sponge pops up and appears to scrub your screen clean.

5. Type in ‘Phoebe Buffay’

Phoebe Buffary was a beloved character for so many reasons, and dabbled in numerous careers, but it was her rendition of singing the original tune, “Smelly Cat,” that became her signature song. If you search her name in Google, a guitar emoji pops up. Click on it, and not only can you hear Phoebe sing the entire song, which is from Season 2, episode “The One with the Baby on the Bus,” and you’ll see a ridiculously stinky cat emoji traverse about your screen.

6. Type in ‘Chandler Bing’

Could this Google surprise BE any more on point? Type in this character’s name and a recliner emoji pops up under his bio. Click on the chair, and two lesser known, yet equally loved characters will walk back and forth across the screen, Yasmine and Dick, the chick and the duck Chandler and Joey adopted in Season 3’s episode, “The One with the Chick and the Duck.”

7. Type in ‘Friends Glossary’

Fans of the show sometimes catch themselves quoting Friends without even knowing it, and by typing in ‘Friends glossary in the search bar, you’ll get the dictionary meaning behind famous words and phrases coined from the sitcom. If you keep clicking on “Another Word,” Google will keep delivering the goods.

