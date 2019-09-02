Are Liquor Stores Open on Labor Day 2019?

If you’re wanting to visit a liquor store on Labor Day Monday 2019, whether you can go or not is going to depend on the laws in your state. Some liquor stores can’t operate on the holiday today, September 2, 2019. Other states will allow liquor stores to be open today. Read on for more details.

Some Liquor Stores Are Open for Labor Day, But Not All

In general, if liquor sales are state-controlled, then the liquor stores are likely going to be closed today. If the stores are privately owned and not state-controlled, then the stores can be open and it’s up to the owner if they operate today or not (unless local laws interfere.) Your best bet is to call your local liquor store and ask if they are open today or not. Many of these details below are provided by Legal Beer or are from Wikipedia’s detailed page on alcohol laws here.

If a listing below says that liquor sales are not state-controlled, then it means that liquor stores might be open today, but it’s not guaranteed. If sales are state-controlled, then liquor stores likely won’t be open today. Where it’s known for certain if stores are closed, it’s indicated.

Alabama – The only prohibition is that stores can’t sell until noon on Sundays in some counties. But some counties don’t allow the sale of alcohol at all. Privately-owned liquor stores tend to be open on public holidays, but it’s not guaranteed.

Alaska – No specific holiday restrictions.

No specific holiday restrictions. Arizona – Alcohol is not is state-controlled.

Arkansas – Note that about 39 out of 75 counties in Arkansas are dry and prohibit alcohol sales completely. But although alcohol sales are banned on Christmas, the same isn't true for New Year's or NYE or Labor Day.

– Note that about 39 out of 75 counties in Arkansas are dry and prohibit alcohol sales completely. But although alcohol sales are banned on Christmas, the same isn’t true for New Year’s or NYE or Labor Day. California – No statewide holiday restrictions.

Colorado – No statewide holiday restrictions (unlike Christmas.)

– No statewide holiday restrictions (unlike Christmas.) Connecticut – Sales aren’t state-controlled.

D.C. – Sales aren't state-controlled.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Delaware – Sales aren’t state-controlled.

Delaware – Sales aren't state-controlled.

Florida – Sales aren't state-controlled. Many stores are on New Year's, for example.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Hawaii – Sales aren’t state-controlled.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Idaho – Spirit sales are state-controlled. But a local article says that state liquor stores may be open.

Illinois – No statewide restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities.

– No statewide restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities. Indiana – Sales aren’t state-controlled.

Iowa – Sales are state-controlled, but Iowa has allowed some New Year's sales in the past.

– Sales are state-controlled, but Iowa has allowed some New Year’s sales in the past. Kansas – It’s not state-controlled, but sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

Kentucky – Sales are not state-controlled. But some laws on holiday sales may vary city-to-city.

– Sales are not state-controlled. But some laws on holiday sales may vary city-to-city. Louisiana – Sales aren’t state-controlled.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Maine – Sales aren’t state-controlled.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Maryland – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But some local municipalities may have holiday sales rules.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. But some local municipalities may have holiday sales rules. Massachusetts – Sales aren’t state-controlled.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Michigan – Sales are state-controlled.

Minnesota – Sales aren't state-controlled. But sales aren't allowed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Thanksgiving.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. But sales aren’t allowed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Thanksgiving. Mississippi — Sales aren’t state-controlled. But sales aren’t allowed on Christmas, for example. You can get free alcohol in 24/7 coastal casinos, according to Legal Beer.

Missouri – Sales aren't state-controlled.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Montana – Sales are state-controlled.

Nebraska – Sales aren't state-controlled.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Nevada – Sales aren’t state-controlled.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. New Hampshire – Liquor is sold in government-run stores. They are not open today, according to Metro.

New Jersey – No statewide restrictions, but there are dry communities.

– No statewide restrictions, but there are dry communities. New Mexico – Sales aren’t state-controlled.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. New York – No statewide restrictions. Some local areas may have restrictions, so call ahead.

– No statewide restrictions. Some local areas may have restrictions, so call ahead. North Carolina – The state statute requires that stores be closed on Sundays and most holidays, which includes New Year’s Day. Sales are state-controlled. However, some liquor laws in the state just loosened on September 1, so it would be worth calling the place you’re thinking of visiting.

North Dakota: No statewide restrictions.

No statewide restrictions. Ohio – No statewide restrictions.

No statewide restrictions. Oklahoma – No statewide restrictions, but alcohol sales are forbidden on Labor Day.

Oregon – Stores have the option of being open on all state holidays including Labor Day.

– Stores have the option of being open on all state holidays including Labor Day. Pennsylvania – Pennsylvania is stricter. A growing number of grocery stores are selling beer and wine now, but liquor sales are still limited to state-run stores. However, Labor Day sales are allowed.

– Pennsylvania is stricter. A growing number of grocery stores are selling beer and wine now, but liquor sales are still limited to state-run stores. However, Labor Day sales are allowed. Rhode Island – No statewide restrictions. Sales are at the store owner’s discretion.

– No statewide restrictions. Sales are at the store owner’s discretion. South Carolina – No statewide restrictions.

– No statewide restrictions. South Dakota – No statewide restrictions.

– No statewide restrictions. Tennessee – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But TripSavvy says that liquor sales aren’t allowed on Labor Day in Tennessee. However, Tennessean disputes this and says that the law changed and sales are now allowed at liquor stores on Labor Day.

Texas – Sales aren't state-controlled. Liquor stores are open on Labor Day, but not on Christmas or New Year's.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Liquor stores are open on Labor Day, but not on Christmas or New Year’s. Utah – Alcohol greater than 4 percent is sold in state-controlled stores only. Call your local store for hours.

– Alcohol greater than 4 percent is sold in state-controlled stores only. Call your local store for hours. Vermont – Spirit sales are controlled by the state, according to Legal Beer.

– Spirit sales are controlled by the state, according to Legal Beer. Virginia – Sales are state-controlled. But for the first time two years ago, liquor stores were open on New Year’s Day this year. The state-run stores are typically open on Labor Day, but they close by 6 p.m.

Washington – Sales are state-controlled.

– Sales are state-controlled. West Virginia – Sales are state-controlled.

– Sales are state-controlled. Wisconsin – Sales aren’t state-controlled.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Wyoming — Sales are state-controlled.

Some Stores May Be Affected by Hurricane Dorian

If you live in an area near where Hurricane Dorian is approaching, such as on the southern or western side of Florida, then liquor store hours may be slightly different or the stores may be closed entirely because of the storm. You can see live trackers for Hurricane Dorian here. Some areas, like some regions in Florida and Georgie, have even issued mandatory evacuations. If you’re in an area that might be affected, then you should call your local store before heading over.

