Obama Netflix Trending: Best Memes, Tweets & Jokes

The phrase “Obama Netflix” is trending on Twitter because of a recent tweet by President Donald Trump. But a lot of people are excited about the idea of a new streaming service called Obama Netflix (which isn’t technically what’s happening), so they’re making memes and jokes about the whole thing. Read on to find out just what’s going on and see some of the best memes, tweets, and jokes right now.

Obama Netflix Is Trending after Trump Wanted an Investigation into the Obamas’ Netflix Deal

“Obama Netflix” started trending after a Trump tweet seemed to randomly add “Obama Netflix” at the end.

….for the privilege of being your President – and doing the best job that has been done in many decades. I am far beyond somebody paying for a hotel room for the evening, or filling up a gas tank at an airport I do not own. These Radical Left Democrats are CRAZY! Obama Netflix? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

He wrote: “….for the privilege of being your President – and doing the best job that has been done in many decades. I am far beyond somebody paying for a hotel room for the evening, or filling up a gas tank at an airport I do not own. These Radical Left Democrats are CRAZY! Obama Netflix?”

I don't know what this Obama Netflix is… but where TF can I subscribe? °Healthy homestyle Cooking show with Michelle

°Binge worthy documentary about Obama as told by his barber

°A college dorm room make over series by Sasha

°Am animal rescue show with Malia Yes. Please. pic.twitter.com/WwNAMDQXhV — DanyEllett♡ (@MyNamesDany) September 16, 2019

That tweet is actually connected to a tweet he made right before it that read: “They failed on the Mueller Report, they failed on Robert Mueller’s testimony, they failed on everything else, so now the Democrats are trying to build a case that I enrich myself by being President. Good idea, except I will, and have always expected to, lose BILLIONS of DOLLARS..”

It still doesn’t make a lot of sense even reading the first tweet unless you know the background of what he’s talking about from earlier tweets.

….work that way. I have a better idea. Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal. Then look at all the deals made by the Dems in Congress, the “Congressional Slush Fund,” and lastly the IG Reports. Take a look at them. Those investigations would be over FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

He wrote: “House Judiciary has given up on the Mueller Report, sadly for them after two years and $40,000,000 spent – ZERO COLLUSION, ZERO OBSTRUCTION. So they say, OK, lets look at everything else, and all of the deals that ‘Trump’ has done over his lifetime. But it doesn’t….work that way. I have a better idea. Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal. Then look at all the deals made by the Dems in Congress, the ‘Congressional Slush Fund,’ and lastly the IG Reports. Take a look at them. Those investigations would be over FAST!”

obama waking up to see OBAMA NETFLIX trending after spending a nice relaxing night in pic.twitter.com/XiqAf5J17a — elidhx (@elidhxdesign) September 16, 2019

Trump seems to essentially be suggesting an investigation into the Obamas’ book deal and Netflix deal. Barack and Michelle Obamas’ Netflix deal was signed more than a year ago. It’s a multi-year deal to produce films and TV series for Netflix. Their production company Higher Ground is helming this effort. Their first title, American Factory, already released on Netflix.

They’re also producing a film about Frederick Douglas, a film about disability rights, a series called Overlooked, and an adaptation of The Fifth Risk, Vanity Fair reported. More films are likely to come.

Now Some Great Tweets & Jokes Have Emerged from the Trend

Here are some more tweets and reactions to the idea of an Obama Netflix.

I'm going to start signing all my tweets with, "Obama Netflix?" pic.twitter.com/oXdzTmpNfa — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 16, 2019

Obama Netflix, 'Alexa', why is Trump so obsessed with Obama ?

Alexa: because Obama is more handsome, smart, eloquent, articulate, loved, and can speak good English pic.twitter.com/gwgKdAClJH — Dennis (@esaviour870) September 16, 2019

I’ll take Obama Netflix over Trump Nutflux, any day! pic.twitter.com/H110m5MaJW — Harmon Dash (@dashingharmon) September 16, 2019

CAN YOU MAKE OBAMA NETFLIX STOP TRENDING??? pic.twitter.com/m97fFPGYhC — BlueOrBust (@bust_blue) September 16, 2019

Obama Netflix (i did this instead of going to work on time) pic.twitter.com/B9sRZHN87K — Legionis Infex (@Infex333) September 16, 2019

Laughing at Trump for being so jealous of Obama he can't even hide it.

Obama Netflix. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/7Hku46fTYo — Riley Sykes (@RileySykes13) September 16, 2019

Michelle, after seeing Obama Netflix trending this morning: pic.twitter.com/0it2DqXisE — 𝓑𝓮𝓽𝓾🌺 (@BethlehemAwate) September 16, 2019

Obama Netflix is trending. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/hUQs4iIBO8 — Danny Shazoinks (@Yancunian) September 16, 2019

The question mark at the end of "OBAMA NETFLIX?" is going to make me spend the rest of the day trying to answer the question #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/z2HBEMbo4j — Christian (@LivChristianLiv) September 16, 2019

I’m really tryna find out what this Obama Netflix thing all about… this what we’ve come to??🙈😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8rHgnCMGbl — Extraterrestrial Pilot (@ETPilotGuy) September 16, 2019

