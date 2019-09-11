Patriotic Songs to Honor September 11th

Today marks the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that took place in 2001 and ended the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent people. In honor of the September 11 anniversary, we rounded up a list of some of the most patriotic songs released around the time of the attacks.

If you’re looking to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks through music, look no further. Below is a short list of songs, the accompanying music videos (if the artist released one), and a short description of the song itself.

Alan Jackson: “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)”

Country singer and legend Alan Jackson was out for a walk on September 11, 2001 when the planes hit the World Trade Center. When he returned home, he heard about the attacks and decided to sit down and write a song to express all of the feelings and thoughts he had about the terrorist attack. According to 98.1 The Hawk, he struggled to find the words the day of, but a little over a month later he woke up with the melody, opening lines and chorus in his head. He immediately sat down and completed the lyrics to the song.

Toby Keith: “Courtesy of the Red, White, & Blue (The Angry American)”

Probably one of the most prolific songs of the decade in terms of the 9/11 attacks, Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue” was played by angry and devastated Americans for years following the attack, and has remained a staple in patriotic households since. According to The Hawk, Keith’s father had died earlier that year; that, combined with the horrific attack on the World Trade Center led Keith to create the song, which he wrote in less than 20 minutes.

Darryl Worley: “Have You Forgotten?”

Another incredibly well-known and patriotic song released in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, although Darryl Worley’s song came to the radio swimming in controversy. According to The Hawk, many people thought the song had a deeper, hidden message, and that it accused anyone who disagreed with the United State’s involvement in Afghanistan of having “forgotten” about 9/11. However, Worley completely disagreed, and said the song was written specifically to support the victims of the attacks, their families, U.S. veterans and our American troops.

Brooks and Dunn: “Only in America”

Although Brooks and Dunn’s “Only in America” was written before the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the song quickly became popular after September 11. The song was used for President George W. Bush’s 2004 re-election campaign, and the Oliver Stone film “World Trade Center” also featured the song at the very beginning of the movie. This song was also played when President Obama announced Joe Biden as his vice president in 2008 and it was later played after President Obama’s acceptance speech.

Tori Amos: “I Can’t See New York”

Another song written before the 9/11 attacks but made popular after, Tori Amos’ song “I Can’t See New York,” is about a girl riding in a plane who can’t see New York from above because it’s turned into a “hunting ground.” Amos admitted she the song became more poignant after the attacks, and that she didn’t fully understand what she was writing until after September 11, according to Wish 1075.

“I really didn’t understand it until that day. I didn’t understand some of the visuals I was getting when I was writing it. And then it started to really become 3-D as I was walking around Fifth Avenue, smelling all that burning. The burning that never goes away in your head,” she said in an interview.

Bruce Springsteen: “The Rising”

Bruce Springsteen dedicated this song to the victims of the 9/11 attacks. According to Wish 1075, The New York Times described the song as “a piece in which one man’s afterlife is an endless longing for the physical touch of those left behind, and the music climbs toward the jubilation as an act of will.”

Other prolific songs of the time included Neil Young’s “Let’s Roll,” Paul McCartney’s “Freedom,” and The Eagles’ “Hole in the World,” among many, many others.



