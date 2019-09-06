Why Is Riley Cooper Trending on Twitter?

Philadelphia Eagles wide-receiver Riley Cooper quickly started trending on Twitter after the details of Oakland Raiders’ Antonio Brown heated exchange with team general manager Mike Mayock was released. According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Brown initiated the exchange with Mayock, which led to altercation where the All-pro wide-receiver called Mayock a “cracker,” before proceeding to shout other expletives at him.

Brown was sent home after getting into a verbal altercation with Mayock on Wednesday, with the brunt of his frustration being from the fines handed out to him for missing prior practices. Head coach Jay Gruden has yet to comment on the ongoing drama with Brown, even as rumors swirl that the team could potentially void the $30 million in guaranteed money that they owe Brown and simply cut ties with him. However, he’s slated to start Week 1 on Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

What Does This Have to Do with Riley Cooper?

After news broke that Brown called Mayock a racial slur, radio Host Josh Parcell tweeted the story with the caption, “Flip the races, and he’s banned from the NFL,” referencing when Riley Cooper was caught on video using the N-word in 2013 at a Kenny Chesney concert.



Parcell doubled down on his comparison tweeting, “I couldn’t care less about pandering to this audience. In fact I honestly disdain it most of the time. I’m embellishing the fact he’d be banned. Riley Cooper kept playing, of course AB could find a home. But it doesn’t change the fact that there is a double standard here.”

The backlash on Twitter came quick, which led to Parcell apologizing for his glib comparison, and admitted it lacked the “nuance” it needed to be fully understood. He said, “I screwed this up. I implied that cracker is equally offensive to the N-word. I don’t believe that at all. I do believe we can be better, regardless at race, at holding ourselves to a standard of decency. AB has very clearly failed to do that.”

Backlash and Responses on Twitter

Comparing the N-word to “cracker” created an argument on Twitter, with many users believing the two slurs cannot be compared. Other commenters in the argument clarified that the comparison was not between the two derogatory comments. While no one condones Riley’s use of the N-word, that’s clearly unacceptable in any shape or form, including while speaking to a security guard at a concert, but note that Brown was reprimanded at work for yelling at Mayock, his boss, and the team’s general manager.

Twitter user Ken Blackenship tweeted, “Why is it so hard to say, “Riley Cooper is an as*hole who made a racist comment and AB is also an a*hole who made a racial comment. This should not be an issue that divides Twitter.” But, alas.

As for singling Brown out for being a major distraction on the team, many people online brought up offensive lineman Richie Incognito, who’s famous for his aggressive personality, has had multiple run-ins with law, and after being forced to sit out the 2018 season for his antics, was signed to a 1-year contract for the Raiders 2019 season.

Riley Cooper using the n-word is racist. Duh. Antonio Brown calling his boss a cracker is racist. Is that word as bad a the n-word? No. But it’s still a little racist. And if we want to end racism, even the smallest comments have to stop.. from both ends. — Lady Liberty (@Lady_Liberty_76) September 6, 2019

