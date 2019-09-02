Is Walmart Open on Labor Day 2019?

Walmart is open today, on Labor Day 2019, offering special discounts and sales for the holiday. Many Walmart stores are open 24 hours every day, while others are open late each day. According to an employee at a Franklin, New Jersey Walmart location on Route NJ-23, stores will be open “same as usual”. The only areas where Walmarts may be closed are in the path of Hurricane Dorian. This goes for any stores and restaurants getting hit by the hurricane. For example, The Post and Courier has reported that Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered a mandatory evacuation of 830,000 people along the entire South Carolina coast, starting at 12 p.m. local time today. So, any Walmart stores along the coast will be closed.

Walmart Store Hours 2019

While many Walmart Supercenters are open 24 hours, some have store hours they follow. On Mondays, the store hours generally

are:

Opening either 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. and closing 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or 12 a.m.

If you are looking for Pharmacy hours at a Walmart near you on Labor Day, pharmacies inside Walmart stores may operate on limited hours for the day, according to USA Today, though many pharmacies will run on normal holiday schedules. Most Walmart pharmacies close at 9 p.m. local time, according to Good Housekeeping. If you are looking for customer service support, you can reach a company representative via the national hotline at (800) 966-6546.

Walmart is usually closed on Christmas and runs on limited store hours for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve.

Walmart Latest News 2019

CNBC has reported that Walmart is piloting a health clinic called Walmart Health in Georgia. At the clinic, customers can have their hearing, attend 60-minute counseling sessions and undergo vision tests. In addition, servies will include “primary care, dental, counseling, labs, X-rays, and audiology”. Appointments at the Dallas, Georgia location will start on September 13, 2019.

A representative from the company released this statement, “Walmart is committed to making healthcare more affordable and accessible for customers in the communities we serve. The new Walmart Health center in our Dallas, Georgia, store will provide low, transparent pricing for key health services for local customers. We look forward to sharing more details when the facility opens next month.”

In other Walmart news, the company is also celebrating Baby Safety Month, as reported by CBS Pittsburgh. At participating Walmart locations, Walmart has teamed up with TerraCycle to recycle used car seats as part of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) National Baby Safety Month. For those who bring in a car seat, you’ll receive a $30 Walmart gift card for your baby’s next car seat. Participating locations will accept car seats from September 16 – 30, 2019.

KCRG has reported that Target stores are also accepting used car seats. Their promotion is running from September 3 – 13, 2019 and those who participate in the promotion will get a 20 percent discount coupon for “a new seat, stroller or select baby gear.”

Click2Houston has reported that some Walmart stores will be testing out breastfeeding pods in stores for mothers and their infants. The lactation pods will be available to the public.