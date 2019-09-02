Is Whataburger Open on Labor Day Monday 2019?

Whataburger is open for your business on Labor Day Monday 2019, according to a Whataburger spokesperson. Whataburger is offering delicious meals for the holiday that you’ll definitely want to enjoy.

Whataburger Store Hours 2019

Whataburger stores are open today, just like they are every holiday but Christmas. Whataburger spokesperson Kami Lee told Heavy: “Whataburger is definitely open today and the only day restaurants close is Christmas Day. Otherwise we’re open 24/7, 364 days a year.”

In addition to Labor Day, the holidays on which Whataburger is open include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve.

You can find the closest Whataburger near you by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator. Or you can go directly to the store locator page here.

Whataburger Doesn’t Have Many Storms in the Path of Hurricane Dorian

Whataburger has expanded to a few locations in Florida, but only one even has a chance of being near Dorian. Whataburger has one store on the East Coast of Florida in Jacksonville, and it’s a long shot on whether it will be affected by the hurricane. But the storm shouldn’t affect its hours today.

You can see live trackers for Hurricane Dorian here. Some areas, like some regions in Florida and Georgie, have even issued mandatory evacuations. If you’re in an area that might be affected, then you should call your local store before heading over.

Whataburger News 2019

Things have changed more recently for Whataburger. It was sold to a Chicago-based firm called BDT Capital Partners in June. The investment business has bought a majority stake in the company and the original owners, the Dobson family, still have a minority stake. Although many are worried about the news, the Dobsons are assuring Whataburger fans that they’ll still deliver food that will make Texans proud and this is just a means for helping the business grow and expand even more.

The chain will also continue to be headquartered in San Antonio, Texas (after recently moving from Corpus Christi) and are even planning to expand.

Tom Dobson told the Statesman that the decision was exciting and bittersweet, since the business had been part of their family for nearly 70 years. But he says the partnership with BDT is going to be a good thing, not something to worry about. Many Whataburger fans are worried about a non-Texas business owning the company, but Dobson thinks they will do the previously family-owned business right.

Dobson told the Statesman: “They have a track record of success with businesses as special as ours that want to grow, while preserving culture and family history. They are trusted advisors and partners who have worked closely with other family businesses and they have a tremendous reputation for doing the right thing.”

