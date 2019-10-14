Banks & the Stock Market: What Is Open or Closed on Columbus Day 2019?

Columbus Day can be confusing for those who want to know what is open and what is closed. Is it a federal holiday? Are schools in session for the day? Well, schools depend on the school district, but post offices are closed on Columbus Day, as are most banks. But, the Stock Market and NASDAQ are open for business.

TD Bank Is Open But Wells Fargo Is Closed

All federal offices and courts will be closed and only certain banks will be open today, on Monday. Banks that will be closed include Capital One, BB&T, City National Bank, Santander Bank, PNC Bank, Union Bank, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, SunTrust, Citibank, and HSBC, along with most credit unions, according to Go Banking Rates. KeyBank will only be open at certain locations. Banks that will be open, include Chase, TD Bank, Huntington National Bank, and Sun Bank, but you should definitely call ahead to check your branch’s hours for the holiday or exceptions and to make sure your bank location will be serving customers, according to Newsweek. Columbus Day is actually one of the three federal holidays that TD Bank remains open for … The other two are Presidents’ Day and Veterans Day.

Additional banks open for the holiday include American Chartered Bank, First Merchants Bank, Hancock Bank, American National Bank, Fulton Bank, American Savings Bank, Metro Bank, Northfield Bank, U.S. Bank, Valley National Bank, Union First Market Bank, Intrust Bank, Webster Bank, Whitney Bank, and ValueBank Texas. Branches will re-open on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. It’s important to remember that if you deposit a check into an ATM on Columbus Day, it may take until the next business day to process.

The Federal Reserve observes Columbus Day, which means that it is closed.

What Is Open or Closed on Columbus Day 2019

The New York Times previously reported that the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq NYSE Amex are open on Columbus Day. Bond markets are closed for the day.

State offices, county courts and/or offices, and colleges are open today, but the DMV (Motor Vehicles Commission) and Social Security are closed. In addition, garbage removal should be running on schedule, unless it has been otherwise announced in your local area. Most workplaces do not close for the holiday, but this may vary, depending on your company. Some businesses treat Columbus Day as a “floating holiday”, with the option to take off work. Many libraries shut down for Columbus Day, while national parks remain open. Liquor stores should be open as well.

While post offices are closed, UPS does not observe the holiday. FedEx will also remain open and SmartPost will have “modified service”.

Where & When Columbus Day Is Observed

Columbus Day is still a holiday, but there are some states that do not celebrate or acknowledge the day. Vermont, Maine, New Mexico, Alaska, South Dakota, Oregon, and Hawaii do not generally observe Columbus Day, and other states continue to be added to the list each year, along with individual cities across the country, according to CNN. Some states are opting to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead, as an alternative holiday. Columbus Day also falls on Canadian Thanksgiving.

For those looking ahead and want to know when upcoming Columbus Days are, the schedule of Columbus Day dates for the next decade reads:

2020 – Monday, October 12th, 2020

2021 – Monday, October 11th, 2021

2022 – Monday, October 10th, 2022

2023 – Monday, October 9th, 2023

2024 – Monday, October 14th, 2024

2025 – Monday, October 13th, 2025

2026 – Monday, October 12th, 2026

2027 – Monday, October 11th, 2027

2028 – Monday, October 9th, 2028

2029 – Monday, October 8th, 2029

2030 – Monday, October 14th, 2030