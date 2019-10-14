Columbus Day 2019 Deals, Discounts & Freebies

Columbus Day 2019 is here, and with it comes a slew of holiday deals, discounts and freebies at a plethora of stores. Every time there’s a minor holiday, from Flag Day to President’s Day, many retailers run special sales and promotions to drive in more business, and Columbus Day is no exception.

Although you might not get a day off of work to celebrate the federal holiday, you might at least get a chance to snag some good deals today. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of the best deals and discounts, so you can sit back, enjoy the day and save some money.

TCL 32-INCH ROKU 1080P TV FOR $150 (Usually $190)

Amazon is offering a good deal on a TCL 32-inch, 1080P flat screen TV, which comes with Roku already installed. Although it’s only 1080P, it’s still an excellent deal and would make a great addition to an office, kids bedroom or rec room. You can even use it as a second computer screen, if you’re big into gaming. . You can check out the TV here.

VIZIO 50-INCH 4K SMART TV FOR $260 (Usually $428)

Walmart is offering a pretty awesome deal on a Vizio 50-inch, 4K flat screen TV after marking it down nearly $160. If you prefer something a little bigger and with higher quality specs and graphics, this is definitely a deal that can’t be ignored. You can check out the TV here.

GOOGLE PIXEL 3 64GB FOR $460 (Usually $799)

Amazon has a great deal on a Google Pixel 3 64-GB phone for $460, instead of the regular price of $799. The Pixel 4 is coming out soon, but if you aren’t interested in getting the brand new model, it’s predecessor is on sale for an unbeatable price. You can find the phone here.

If you’re wondering whether or not Amazon delivers today, they definitely do, so you should have no worries about receiving your packages!

Lululemon ‘We Made Too Much’ Sale (20-30% Off)

If you’re looking to stock up on some workout clothes and accessories, Lululemon is running a sale on everything from comfortable yoga pants to leggings and cardigans with their “We Made Too Much” sale. Snagging 30 percent off Lululemon is a pretty great steal, considering the price tag for their full-price products. You can check out the sale here.

Home Depot & Wayfair Sales (Up to 70% Off)

Home Depot is known for their incredible deals during the holidays, and Columbus Day is no exception. The department store has up to 40 percent off their home decor and furniture through the end of the day, while Wayfair has up to 70 percent off on rugs, wall art, bedding, dining furniture, and kitchen appliances, up to 65 percent on curtains, outdoor furniture, and living room sets, and up to 60 percent off on storage items, living room furniture, and tables.

You can shop the Home Depot sale here, and the Wayfair sales here. Wayfair also has up to 80 percent off on some of their clearance items, so the store really has some excellent deals today.

Smart Speakers, E-Readers, Video Game Consoles & More

Below are just a few more of our favorite deals for Columbus Day:

