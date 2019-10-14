Top 10 Columbus Day 2019 Quotes and Sayings

Columbus Day, which is quickly becoming more commonly known as Indigenous People’s Day, falls on Monday, October 14 this year. Many countries throughout the Americas have a Columbus Day, including Belize, Uruguay, and Argentina. In the United States, Columbus Day first became a state holiday in Colorado in 1905 after Angelo Noce, a first generation Italian living in Denver, lobbied for the holiday to be federally recognized. It is celebrated every second Monday of October, and has been a federal holiday since 1937.

Although the day is meant to celebrate the explorative spirit of Christopher Columbus and his arrival in the Americas on October 12, 1492, it is hard to truly appreciate the holiday when you acknowledge the disturbing, violent history of how Native Americans were pushed out of their own land and slaughtered in droves when the Americas were first being colonized. American anthropologist Jack Weatherford once said that on Columbus Day, Americans celebrate the greatest waves of genocide of the American Indians known in history, while the American Indian Movement has argued that the ongoing actions and injustices against Native Americans are masked by Columbus myths and celebrations.

Below, we’ve rounded up a handful of Columbus Day quotes that both celebrate Christopher Columbus’ discovery of the Americas and his various explorations, but also recognizes the suffering inflicted upon the indigenous people of the Americas. Read on for our top 10 Columbus Day quotes, poems and sayings:

1. “In all parts of the Old World, as well as of the New, it was evident that Columbus had kindled a fire in every mariner’s heart. That fire was the harbinger of a new era, for it was not to be extinguished.” — Charles Kendall Adams

2. The things that haven’t been done before,

Those are the things to try.

Columbus dreamed of an unknown shore

At the rim of the far-flung sky,

And his heart was bold and his faith was strong

As he ventured with dangers new,

And he paid no heed to the jeering throng

Or the fears of a doubting crew…

3. “Young men! I invite you to honest, prayerful heart-study. Every man has in himself a continent of undiscovered character. Happy is he who acts the Columbus to his own soul!” — Rev. T. L. Cuyler

4. “One does not discover new lands without consenting to lose sight of the shore for a very long time.” — André Gide

5.”Christopher Columbus, as everyone knows, is honored by posterity because he was the last to discover America.” — James Joyce

6. “Perhaps, after all, America never has been discovered. I myself would say that it had merely been detected.” — Oscar Wilde

7. “The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.” — Marcel Proust

8. “America’s one of the finest countries anyone ever stole.” — Bobcat Goldthwait

9. When asked by an anthropologist what the Indians called America before the white man came, an Indian said simply, “Ours.” — Vine Deloria, Jr.

10. “Over half a millennium ago, Christopher Columbus — an ambitious navigator native to Genoa, Italy — set sail for new horizons…. Though his first of four voyages across the Atlantic did not end at his desired destination of Asia, Columbus’s adventure reflected the insatiable thirst for exploration that continues to drive us as a people…. Though these early travels expanded the realm of European exploration, to many they also marked a time that forever changed the world for the indigenous peoples of North America…. and as we pay tribute to the ways in which Columbus pursued ambitious goals — we also recognize the suffering inflicted upon Native Americans and we recommit to strengthening tribal sovereignty and maintaining our strong ties.” — Barack Obama

READ NEXT: Do Amazon, UPS & Fedex Deliver on Columbus Day 2019?