Which States Observe Columbus Day as a Holiday in 2019?

Today is Columbus Day, and some people may be wondering which states observe the day as a holiday.

While Columbus Day is one of ten US legal federal holidays, most businesses remain open on this day. Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia all observe Columbus Day, according to Office Holidays.

In some areas, Columbus Day is recognized as a public holiday and a day off of school. In other areas, the holiday is still a normal working day.

Indigenous Peoples Day

Columbus Day celebrations date back to 1792. It wasn’t until the late 1970s that the concept of Indigenous Peoples Day really started to take hold. In 2014, Seattle and Minneapolis adopted resolutions to replace the holiday, according to USA Today.

Today, the outlet reports, at least eight states, 10 universities, and over 130 cities across the country observe Indigenous Peoples Day as opposed to Columbus Day. Why? The roots of Columbus Day have long been controversial. While Christopher Columbus is often credited with discovering the New World, the Americas were already inhabited by people Columbus treated terribly upon his arrival. It’s also worth noting that European settlers brought with them some diseases like smallpox and influenza that largely wiped out indigenous populations.

Some states, including Oregon, Iowa, and Nebraska, have never observed Columbus Day. In 1990, South Dakota renamed the holiday “Native American Day” and Hawaii called it “Discoverers’ Day”.

There is some pushback to the Indigenous Peoples’ Day movement. As Dog On News points out, Italian Americans believe that the holiday should honor the history of immigration as opposed to the explorer, himself.

What’s Open and Closed Today?

What’s open and closed on Columbus Day this year? Most banks, including Federal Reserve Banks, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo are closed. USPS will also not deliver mail on Monday.

UPS, meanwhile, will be running as usual. The New York Stock Exchange is open today, as is the National Park Service.

According to a recent article in The Washington Post, the District and a number of other jurisdictions in the Washington area have passed legislation to change the Columbus Day name to honor Native Americans. In general, local governments’ approach to Columbus Day varies. While some have had Indigenous Peoples Day replace Columbus Day completely, others are celebrating both holidays.

While Columbus Day was unofficially celebrated in a number of locations of cities and states as early as the 18th century, it wasn’t until 1937 that it became a federal holiday. It is believed that the Italian-born explorer landed in the Bahamas on October 12, 1492, and made his way to Cuba in late October.

On his third journey to the Americas, Columbus made the realization, according to History.com, that he hadn’t hit Asia, but what was an unknown land to Europeans.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared Columbus Day a national holiday in 1937, and each year, it is recognized on the second Monday of October.

READ NEXT: Dan Markel & Wendi Adelson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know