Halloween 2019 Quotes, Poems & Rhymes

Halloween is finally here, and with it comes plenty of cute costumes, mountains of candy, and possibly some cold, snowy weather, depending on what side of the country you are in. Whether you celebrate Halloween by watching a classic horror movie, taking your children out trick-or-treating, or binging on your kid’s candy, the holiday is usually a fun and memorable occasion.

If you’re looking for a spooky greeting or searching for a Halloween quote to use as a caption on your Instagram or Twitter post, we’ve got you covered. To help you get into the ghostly spirit of the holiday, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite Halloween quotes, poems, song lyrics and movie phrases below.

1. “Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble.” – William Shakespeare’s Macbeth 2. “By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.” – William Shakespeare’s Macbeth 3. “Hell is empty and the devils are here.” William Shakespeare’s The Tempest 4. “I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey.” – The Criminologist, The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) 5. “Magic is really very simple, all you’ve got to do is want something and then let yourself have it.”– Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown (1998) 6. “This is my costume. I’m a homicidal maniac, they look just like everyone else.” – Wednesday, The Addams Family (1991) 7. “We came, we saw, we kicked its ass.” – Dr. Peter Venkman, Ghostbusters (1984) 8. “A person should always choose a costume which is in direct contrast to her own personality.” – Lucy, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown 9. “Do you believe in destiny? That even the powers of time can be altered for a single purpose? That the luckiest man who walks on this earth is the one who finds … true love?” – Dracula (1992) 10. “It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus!” – Max, Hocus Pocus (1993) 11. “I put a spell on you because you’re mine.” – Jay Hawkins, “I Put a Spell on You” 12. “We make up horrors to help us cope with the real ones.” – Stephen King 13. “Every day is Halloween, isn’t it? For some of us.” – Tim Burton 14. “The farther we’ve gotten from the magic and mystery of our past, the more we’ve come to need Halloween.” – Paula Guran 15. “The moon has awoken with the sleep of the sun, the light has been broken; the spell has begun.” – Midgard Morningstar 16. “‘Tis the night—the night of the grave’s delight, and the warlocks are at their play; Ye think that without the wild winds shout, but no, it is they—it is they.” – Cleveland Coxe 17. “Halloween wraps fear in innocence, as though it were a slightly sour sweet. Let terror, then, be turned into a treat…” – Nicholas Gordon 18. “Shadows mutter, mist replies; darkness purrs as midnight sighs.” – Rusty Fischer

19. “When the spooks have a midnight jamboree/They break it up with fiendish glee/The ghosts are bad but the one that’s cursed/Is the headless horseman; he’s the worst/That’s right, he’s a fright on Halloween night! When he goes a joggin’ ‘cross the land/Holding his noggin in his hand/Demons take one look and groan/And they hit the road to parts unknown/Beware, take care he rides alone!” – From “The Headless Horseman,” The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (1949)

