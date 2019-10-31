Halloween Hashtags & Memes to Use Online

Halloween 2019 is finally here, and with it comes a plethora of epic Halloween-inspired Instagram posts, Facebook statuses and Twitter reactions. If you’re looking for the perfect hashtag or meme to add to your seasonal Instagram post, we’ve got you covered.

For those who need a little holiday history, October 31 can be traced back to an ancient Celtic festival that marked the Celts’ new year on November 1, according to Good Housekeeping. Halloween became known as the start of winter due to its association with the death of nature, the shorter, darker days, and the frigid weather. It’s long been said that on the last day of October, also known as Allhalloween, All Hallows’ Eve, or All Saints’ Eve, the boundary between the living and the dead becomes “blurred,” which allows ghosts and spirits to return to Earth and roam about.

Some people enjoy throwing Halloween parties or putting together holiday-themed foods, desserts and decorations to celebrate the day, while others enjoy busting out the craft cart to create some new decorations for the house. However, if you’re just in the mood for a few fun hashtags and memes to spice up your Thursday afternoon, look no further.

To help you get into the ghoulish, spooky spirit of the holiday, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite Halloween memes, gifs, Twitter reactions and hasthtags below:

Memes, Gifs & Silly Videos

Whether you celebrate Halloween by watching scary movies, trick-or-treating, or binging on mountains of candy, the holiday is usually a fun and memorable occasion. But what better way to add to the memories than to post a slew of hilarious, top-notch memes, videos and gifs on Twitter?

Like this epic video of a fun Halloween trick:

Bringing this back since it’s nearly Halloween pic.twitter.com/yh6ld1SyqV — memes (@MemesFoIder) October 29, 2019

Or this excellent pop-culture reference:

And these eerily-relatable memes:

Anyways happy Halloween pic.twitter.com/54fk6RMtNf — memes to cure your depression (@MemesCentraI) October 30, 2019

Halloween is less than 24 hours away and I been feeling nostalgic so here’s a fresh-baked meme pic.twitter.com/QmW9x54ZDN — 👑🎃🍎Pumpkin Wolf Queen🍌🎃👑 (@WolfieSweetest) October 30, 2019

I LOVE Halloween usually but I’m still not feeling it right now. This meme that I retweeted earlier sums it up perfectly pic.twitter.com/NV5u5YRLgT — WolfSkullJack (@WolfSkullJack) October 30, 2019

Or these awesome impersonations:

Memes and gifs for Halloween 😭😭🤣🤣🔥⛏️⛏️🔥 pic.twitter.com/VRXwylcaKX — jasonplusone (@jasonplusone) October 30, 2019

This super cute cartoon:

And this awesome reference to Donnie Darko:

This amazing idea:

Or this incredibly accurate meme:

Check out a few more of our favorite memes, tricks and gifs below:

I just made your new favorite Halloween meme. 🎃💀👻 #HocusPocus pic.twitter.com/kGDJy6JGSc — Sam Spadino #TrumpEpstein 🍑 (@samspadino) October 30, 2019

Halloween Hashtags for Instagram, Twitter & Facebook

Below are a handful of hashtags to add to your Twitter and Instagram posts today, ranging anywhere from regular, common Halloween posts, to silly, unique hashtags, funny quotes and holiday activities.

The most common and popular hastags:

#halloween

#october

#spooky

#pumpkins

#trickortreat

#happyhalloween

#halloween2019

#spookyseason

#happyhalloween2019

#allhallowseve

#halloweencandy

#notricksjusttreats

#halloweennight2019

#halloweensquad

Fun, holiday-inspired hashtags:

#creepingitreal

#bootoyou

#hangingwithmyboos

#justhereforthecandy

#trickoftreatyourself

#herefortheboos

#halloweenhaunt

#squadghouls

#loveatfirstbite

#iwantmymummy

#feelingfantastic

Halloween parties, costumes, activities and movies:

#halloweenmakeup

#halloweenmakeup2019

#horrormovies

#halloweencostume

#halloweencostume2019

#bestdressed

#halloweenparty

#costume

#hauntedhouse

#halloweendecor

#daysofhalloween

#halloweenhorrornights

#hocuspocus

#halloweentown

#halloweenselfie

#justabunchofhocuspocus

#monstermash

#witchbetterhavemycandy

Holiday-themed words:

#scary

#witch

#party

#creepy

#pumpkins

#gothic

#skeleton

#zombie

#boo

#vampire

From all of us here at Heavy, we hope you have a wonderful and safe holiday and a happy Halloween! Don’t forget to click the link below to check out a few of our favorite Halloween quotes and poems.

READ NEXT: Halloween 2019 Quotes, Poems & Rhymes