Is Mail Delivered on Columbus Day 2019? Are Post Offices Open?

The United States has been honoring Columbus Day for centuries. The holiday commemorates the voyage of Christopher Columbus to the Americas in 1492, according to History.com, and many Italian-Americans attend church services or parades on Columbus Day. Originally, the holiday was held every year on October 12th, but in 1971, it was changed to every second Monday. And this year, the holiday falls on October 14, 2019.

Because it is a holiday, there are places that may operate on holiday hours or are closed for the day.

Are post offices open today? No. This means that mail will not be delivered on Columbus Day, though there are exceptions with some package delivery services. All post offices and federal offices are closed for the holiday, which means that no businesses, nor homes will get their mail. This also counts out USPS packages.

Mail delivery will resume tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. According to USPS, because Columbus Day is a federal holiday, all federal offices are closed.

Some States Have Replaced Columbus Day With Indigenous Peoples’ Day

There are several states that do not honor the holiday. In fact, some states observe an alternate holiday, titled Indigenous Peoples’ Day. According to USA Today, some of the states celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day include Minnesota, Vermont, Alaska, and South Dakota. Columbus Day is not a public holiday in the states of California, Alaska, Nevada or Hawaii, and the list continues to expand to include other states as well. The full list is:

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Hawaii

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Package Deliveries Will Run Normally on Columbus Day 2019

While there is no mail delivery today, you may still receive packages from FedEx and UPS on Columbus Day. According to UPS, business will run as usual on Columbus Day, Monday, October 14, 2019. FedEx reported that it is also open for business on Columbus Day this year, but home delivery will not be running. According to Amazon, there may be delays in shipping for Columbus Day, so don’t panic if your package has not yet arrived at your home.

Columbus Day is always on the second Monday in October, every year. For the list of Columbus Day dates for the next few years, read on below:

2020 – Monday, October 12th

2021 – Monday, October 11th

2022 – Monday, October 10th

Unlike post offices, restaurants and stores should be open, as usual. In addition, some banks will be open, while others remain closed.

For those wondering if schools are open or closed today, it’s important to check with your local school district or call your school directly to find out if they are observing the holiday. Many schools are closed for the day, while others resume their normal schedule. Be sure to check with your school’s official website or social media accounts if you are unsure. Some schools post closure information on their Facebook and Twitter pages as well.

Some businesses treat Columbus Day as a floating holiday, which means that workers may be able to choose to attend work or take the day off.

Other holidays on which schools and many offices jobs are closed include Christmas, New Year’s, Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Thanksgiving. It’s also good to keep in mind that some schools may give up holidays like Columbus Day when they have used too many snow, flood or heat days in that year. Or, they shorten their holiday break schedule to make up for the days that the students have missed.