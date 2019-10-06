National Noodle Day 2019: Deals & Freebies

National Noodle Day has arrived, inviting noodle lovers from all around the word to celebrate by having a delicious sampling of their choice. With that said, what are some deals and discounts that are being offered on National Noodle Day? Will you be able to get a freebie dish of noodles depending on where you go?

We’ve found a number of great deals that you can try at a participating restaurant location near you:

There are several options that noodle lovers can take advantage of today. Noodles & Company, which is based out of Broomfield, Colorado is offering a free small bowl of noodles with the purchase of an entrée. The free bowl is only being offered on October 6, but it can be enjoyed and redeemed at a later date. The offer only stands for Noodles Rewards members. Click here for info on how to become a member.

“We’ve been proudly creating noodle dishes across an array of noodle choices and recipes since 1995, and there’s no better place to celebrate National Noodle Day than with us, the noodle experts at Noodles & Company,” said Nick Graff, executive chef at Noodles & Company. “This year we’re extending our free entrée offer to include any small bowl dish on the menu to allow our guests the opportunity to enjoy their favorite dish or to discover something new, like our recently debuted Caulifloodles.”

Noodles & Company Are Offering a Free Small Bowl of Noodles to Members

Patch.com reports that Thai Chili 2 Go will be offering a special buy-one-get-one-free option at their location in Phoenix, Arizona. The offer will last from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. A similar offer will be made at Street Carts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The first 100 customers to stop by the Street Carts location at 1454 P Street NW will receive an order of tofu Pad Thai for free. The limited offer begins at 11:30 a.m.

Pin Kow Thai Restaurant will be celebrating National Noodle Day at their Las Vegas location. They will be offering $2 off all pad Thai dishes today, which includes “stir fried rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallion, egg tamarind sauce and crushed peanuts with choice of chicken, beef, pork or tofu.”

For additional deals and discounts in your area, simply type National Noodle deals” or “National Noodle Day freebies near me” in your Google search engine. Bear in mind that these deals only apply in participating locations, so we recommend calling your local restaurant ahead of time to make sure they have an October 6 National Noodle Day deal.