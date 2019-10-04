National Taco Day 2019: Specials & Freebies Near Me

National Taco Day is October 4, which falls on a Friday this year. In observance of the holiday, many restaurants around the United States are offering promotional deals for tacos featured on their menus.

If you are a taco fan and looking for a good deal to get a cheap meal or snack and celebrate National Taco Day alone or with your friends, we’ve found a number of great deals that you can try at a participating restaurant location near you:

National Taco Day is almost here! Celebrate with the exclusive $5 #NationalTacoDay Gift Set, available tomorrow only. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 4, 2019

It is no surprise that Taco Bell is participating in National Taco Day. On Friday, October 4 only, they are offering a $5 “National Taco Day Gift Set” at their franchised locations country-wide.

On the Border, known for its Tex-Mex menu, is celebrating with an “endless taco” offering for customers. On Instagram, they advertise “Happy #NationalTacoDay! Celebrate with Endless Tacos starting at just $8.99. Bring on the endless choices and endless flavors!” They note that “Prices and participation may vary. Dine-in only. Excludes tax and gratuity. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. Offer valid only October 4th, 2019.”