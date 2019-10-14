Is Starbucks Open or Closed on Columbus Day 2019?

Today is Columbus Day, a state and federal holiday celebrated on the second Monday in October each year. USPS does not deliver mail on Columbus Day, and several post offices will be closed, but what about those of us looking to spice up our day with a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks? Well, we’re in luck.

Starbucks will be open on Columbus Day 2019.

The only holidays that Starbucks observes are New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Read on to learn more about what you can grab at Starbucks today:

Starbucks Fall Drinks

August 27 was the first day of Fall for the coffee chain. On that day, Starbucks brought back its famous Fall favorites, including PSL, Salted Caramel Mocha, New Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin.

Coffee lovers were also introduced to a new favorite: Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. The drink is made with Starbucks cold brew, vanilla, and has a pumpkin cream cold foam on top.

But it doesn’t end there. Starbucks has some tricks up its sleeves for the cold weather. One of those is the Caramel Apple Pumpkin Spice. The drink contains steamed apple juice with cinnamon syrup, whipped cream, and caramel sauce. It’s a secret drink off Starbucks’ secret menu, so be sure to try it while it’s still in season.

Columbus Day

Columbus Day is the 7th of 10 federal holidays in 2019. The others that will be celebrated this year include Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. FedEx and UPS will run as usual on Columbus Day, with the United States Postal Service being closed. Stock markets will remain open on Columbus Day.

The DMV locations in your area will likely be closed, while most banks will also be closed for Columbus Day, including Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citibank, and Wells Fargo.

Columbus Day dates back to 1792. It wasn’t until 1977 that Indigenous Peoples Day took hold. In 2014, Seattle and Minneapolis adopted resolutions to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.

Now, at least 8 states, 10 universities, and 130 cities observe Indigenous Peoples Day as an alternative to Columbus Day, according to USA Today.

When Christopher Columbus made his way to the Americas, millions of people already lived here. His presence in the Americas was detrimental to these indigenous people– many of whom were treated poorly and violently. Many even fell sick as a result of the diseases that the Europeans brought over to the New World.

Chicago organizer Anthony Tamez-Pochel, who is Cree, Lakota, and black, shares with USA Today, “For us to celebrate a man who’s done these horrible atrocities against indigenous people, to me, it’s a slap in the face. I understand where the Italian-American community is coming from, it gives them a chance to celebrate their heritage, but at the expense of another’s culture,” Tamez-Pochel said. “It’s wrong to spread false narratives of what actually happened. We have to start telling the truth, even in our schools.”

Other areas across the US believe differently. One New Jersey town, for instance, recently shut down a proposal to change the name.

Today, the following states observe Columbus Day: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.