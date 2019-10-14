Are Walgreens & CVS Open on Columbus Day 2019?

Most CVS and Walgreens locations are open for business on Columbus Day 2019. Like most retail stores, CVS and Walgreens are offering special discounts and sales for the holiday and most stores will be open for their regular hours. Here are more details about the stores’ holiday hours.

CVS Store Hours 2019

CVS stores do not have set holiday hours, so they may vary from store to store, aside from 24-hour locations. When it comes to Columbus Day, the general hours at CVS stores should remain the same. Non-24-hour stores should still be open their regular hours, which in many locations involves opening at 7 or 8 a.m. and closing at 9 or 10 p.m. And 24-hour stores should continue to operate on their 24-hour schedule. But hours can vary from store to store, so it’s best to check before heading over.

Remember: the pharmacies at CVS have different hours than their stores. In some cities in Texas, for example, they are still scheduled to be open today, although the pharmacies won’t be opening until 9 or 10 a.m. on Monday, a couple hours after the store opens. It’s best to call your local CVS to confirm pharmacy and store hours.

Click here to find a CVS location near you and confirm their hours for Columbus Day.

Walgreens Store Hours 2019

Walgreens stores do not have set holiday hours, so they may vary from store to store, aside from 24-hour locations. When it comes to Columbus Day, Walgreens stores should be operating at their regular hours, whether it’s a 24-hour-store or a store open more limited hours. However, hours can vary from store to store so it’s best to check before stopping by. As with other retail stores, their pharmacy hours might be different than their regular retail hours.

Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on Columbus Day 2019.

CVS & Walgreens Columbus Day Specials & News 2019

Both CVS and Walgreens locations are having weekly specials. Walgreens’ weekly ad includes mix-and-match specials for vitamins, specials on certain brands of candles, 50 percent off certain toiletry items, and even specials on certain brands of coffee and candy.

CVS’ weekly ad also includes a lot of Halloween specials, like specials on candy to help get your ready for trick-or-treaters in a couple of weeks. There are specials on toothpaste, coffee, vitamins, and more.

CVS was in the news recently when they were reported to be a donor to Trump’s campaign. Even more recently, CVS Health announced that the pharmacy is considering offering digital sleep therapy for employees. It’s considering covering the costs of an insomnia app called Sleepio that can help with behavior modification that leads to more restful sleep.

Walgreens, meanwhile, recently announced that they won’t be selling tobacco to anyone under 21. They’ve also discontinued sales of e-cigarettes.

Walgreens also announced plans to close 200 stores. The announcement was in an SEC filing. The stores cover less than 3 percent of all of Walgreens’ 9,600 stores in the United States.

Both Walgreens and CVS have announced that they are ending the sale of Zantac and other over-the-counter ranitidine medications and pulling the medicine from their shelves because of cancer concerns.

