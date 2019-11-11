Chili’s Veteran’s Day: Deals & Free Meals 2019

Today is Veteran’s Day, which is celebrated annually on November 11. The federal holiday honors members of the US military who have served in conflicts across the globe, and was made a national holiday in 1938.

A number of popular chains and restaurants are offering free meals in honor of Veteran’s Day this year, and Chili’s is one of them.

Today, Chili’s is handing out a free meal to veterans. Click here to find a local Chili’s so you can participate in the deal.

This Veteran’s Day, ChiliHeads across the nation invite all active & former military to enjoy a meal on us as a thank you for your heroic service. Visit https://t.co/PpCPcqo9f6 to learn more. pic.twitter.com/aefn9Auh2Q — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) November 11, 2019

Chili’s writes on their website, “Today and every day, we thank you, our veterans and active military members who define selfless service. We look forward to once again showing our gratitude with a FREE veterans day meal as a small way to honor your service and the sacrifices you’ve made for our country. Thank you will never be enough.”

Veterans can choose from a menu consisting of Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, a Bowl of Chili or Soup and Salad, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, the Just Bacon Burger, the Oldtimer with Cheese, and the Cajun Chicken Pasta.

On their site, the restaurant chain adds that over the years, they have committed their time, donated meals, and provided resources to assist organizations supporting veterans and their families. They have also established relationships with a number of organizations helping our nation’s veterans, like Veteran Jobs Missions, Snowball Express, and Wreaths Across America.

Other Veteran’s Day Deals

A number of other franchises are offering Veteran’s Day deals for veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. Starbucks, for example, is handing out a free tall cup of brewed coffee to veterans. They are also donating a quarter from every cup of brewed coffee sold across the US to support the mental wealth and well-being of veterans through Team Red, White, and Blue Team Rubicon.

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving out a free small order of boneless wings and fries. White Castle, meanwhile is offering a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo with the proof of military ID on November 11th. And California Pizza Kitchen will be giving out a free meal from CPK.

As always, be sure to call your local restaurant to make sure they are participating in the Veteran’s Day offer.

Today, most government offices will remain closed, along with banks and credit unions. And while some waste and recycling companies will be running on normal hours, others are operating a day late, so check your local waste removal company to see how the holiday affects their hours.

No mail will be delivered on Veteran’s Day, but FedEx and UPS will be making deliveries as usual.

