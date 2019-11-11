Are Duane Reade & Rite Aid Open on Veteran’s Day 2019?

Veteran’s Day is here, and as is the case with most federal holidays, people across the country are wondering what stores and franchises are remaining open, and which are closing in honor of the holiday.

Duane Reade, a chain of convenience stores owned by Walgreens, will remain open this Veteran’s Day. The chain typically remains open on holidays, including New Year’s Eve and Easter Sunday. Rite Aid stores will also remain open this holiday. To find a Rite Aid store near you, click here. To find a Duane Reade near you, click here.

Rite Aid & Duane Reade

On Sunday, Rite Aid wrote on Facebook that the son of their associate, Neena Murphy, returned home from serving in 2017. They wrote, “Armani, the son of our associate Neena Murphy, served in the Marines & returned home safely in 2017. In honor of Veterans Day, we are FULL of Thanks for his service!”

Duane Reade will offer a military and veterans discount of 20% on eligible regular priced items in-store with a Balance Rewards card from November 8-11. This deal has been extended to veterans, military personnel, and their families. They are also giving out free flu shots to VA-enrolled veterans.

What other stores are remaining open this Veteran’s Day? Target, Walmart, Kroger, and Trader Joe’s will remain open. Government-owned businesses, like DMVs and public libraries, are likely going to be closed.

Banks are also generally going to stay closed, and the USPS will not deliver mail on Monday. Double-check your local branches and stores to find out what is open and closed in your area before heading out.

Veteran’s Day History

Veteran’s Day, as some may know, originated as Armistice Day on November 11, 1919, which was the first anniversary of the end of World War I. According to History.com, the day became a national holiday beginning in 1938. The outlet also notes that unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all veterans, not just those who passed.

The name of the holiday was changed from Armistice Day to Veterans Day in 1954. Veterans Day is also celebrated by Great Britain, France, Australia, and Canada. In many Commonwealth countries, it is common to observe two minutes of silence at 11 am on November 11. History.com notes that, “Every Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day, Arlington National Cemetery holds an annual memorial service. The cemetery is home to the graves of over 400,000 people, most of whom served in the military.”

As of 2018, there were 18.2 million living veterans in the United States who had served at least one war– 9% of those veterans are women.

READ NEXT: ‘Dog Threads’ on Shark Tank: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

