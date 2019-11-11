Do Wendy’s or KFC Have Discounts on Veterans Day 2019?

Veteran’s Day celebrates the service of all military veterans, and each year, a number of restaurants and chains honor those who have served our country with a free or discounted meal. But do Wendy’s and KFC have discounts on Veteran’s Day 2019?

Multiple outlets report that Wendy’s will be honoring veterans and first-responders with a free Dave’s Single Small Combo. KFC does not appear to be celebrating the holiday with a discount this year. The franchise does, however, offer a KFC military discount– a military ID is required. According to the company’s website, the military offer is not guaranteed and varies by location. A VetRewards Card ID may qualify as valid proof of eligibility.

Military Benefits reports there are a number of other offers being given to military personnel in different states, which you can check out here. In New York, Blue Island Oyster Bar is offering a free meal on 11/11 for veterans and active military, while The Melting Pot in San Diego is giving out a 20% discount for you and your guest on your entire food bill.

What Is Open/Closed on Veteran’s Day?

Most government offices will be closed on Monday, along with many banks and credit unions. And while waste and recycling will operate on a normal schedule in a number of counties, they will be delayed by a day in others, so make sure to check your local waste removal company to find out if they will be operating on a normal schedule this Veteran’s Day. No mail will be delivered on Veteran’s Day, but FedEx and UPS will be making deliveries. And while stock markets remain open on Veteran’s Day, many Motor Vehicle Commission offices will be closed. Most Bank of America, Chase, Citibank, Wells Fargo, and PNC banks will also be closed.

Veteran’s Day is the eighth of ten federal holidays in the US (followed by Thanksgiving and Christmas). It originated as “Armistice Day” on November 11, 1919, and was made a national holiday in 1938. As History.com notes, unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans– not just those who passed while serving.

Veteran’s Day is celebrated annually on November 11, in order to honor the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.” It was renamed Veteran’s Day (from its original name of Armistice Day) in 1954.

The holiday is celebrated by Britain, France, Australia, and Canada, as well. In fact, in the Commonwealth countries, it is common to observe two minutes of silence at 11 am each November 11 holiday.

