Impeachment Memes on Trump: The Best GIFS & Jokes

In case you missed it, President Donald Trump was impeached along mostly partisan lines. And those partisan lines were clearly drawn in the impeachment memes that hit Twitter too. You can see some of the impeachment memes, GIFs, and assorted jokes from both sides of the political perspective throughout this article (not that it’s not a serious matter, but this is an article about memes).

Be forewarned that some of the memes use graphic language.

The House of Representatives’ vote, which came on December 18, 2019, impeached Trump for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Republican-controlled Senate will hold a trial to determine whether to remove Trump from office. Two Democrats and all House Republicans voted against impeaching Trump. One representative voted for abuse of power but against obstruction of Congress. An independent, Rep. Justin Amash, joined Democrats. Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii voted “present.”

A lot of people, though, came to Twitter to make memes. Or just for the memes.

Here’s what you need to know:

People on Both Sides of the Political Aisle Got Into the Impeachment Meme-Making Fun

There’s no limit to the evil #Trump is willing 2 do

4 personal gain. As long as he remains in the WH with the power 2 commit more crimes, he’ll continue. If criminal exposure doesn’t oust him—senility will.#TrumpImpeachment #ImpeachmentDay #impeachment #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/NuUHhpY6GI — A.Silver-MeMEs & GIFs (@SilverAdie) December 18, 2019

This guy’s dad wanted him to make impeachment-related memes.

My dad is requesting that I make memes for him to post on Facebook. #impeachment #ImpeachmentEve pic.twitter.com/1hrTlJfiBO — James Neal (@j_a_neal) December 17, 2019

A lot of memes focused on the fact that impeachment is not the same thing as removal from office. That has to be determined by the U.S. Senate.

poli-sci majors ready use our 4 year meme degree and hit the TL with “akshually, impeachment doesn’t mean removal from offith” pic.twitter.com/ayn7eXRx7Y — Rob (@wrobby123) December 19, 2019

Some meme makers made their partisan slant known. By the way, the woman yelling at a cat is a famous meme. Who is it? Taylor Armstrong, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, now adapted into an impeachment meme by someone on Twitter.

The #impeachment hearing summed up in a meme pic.twitter.com/g6fWeKl3SW — 💒 A R T D E C O 🍷 (@LouiseMcCool_) December 18, 2019

The partisan slant was clear on both sides.

I will post this meme to express my feelings on democrat reps in the house voting YES on impeachment. It’s the most fitting imo. #DemocratsAreDestroyingAmerica pic.twitter.com/XzTRaqbVLu — 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚎𝚢 (@HarleyMonster) December 18, 2019

Actually, lots of people made their partisan slant very, very clear.

BREAKING:

The House Judiciary Committee approves 2 #ArticlesOfImpeachment The House should refuse 2 give control over the impeachment to #MoscowMitchMcConnell who’ll sabotage the future of democracy as a corrupt traitor. House should keep investigating Trump till Election Day. pic.twitter.com/aD6RzYDRrr — A.Silver-MeMEs & GIFs (@SilverAdie) December 13, 2019

Yep. We’re a divided country, all right.

When Democrats realize they're hoax impeachment isn't working and even more people support the president now than they did before pic.twitter.com/rRqV5gs3zF — black flag army memes / 🏴 (@BlackFlagArmy10) December 18, 2019

Yoda.

Ok, we can breathe a moment.

I've seen some awesome memes.

Show me what you've found or made today about the impeachment of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/By4MiWAJzT — #KNIT Twit (@cyndy_jt) December 19, 2019

You knew this would make another appearance.

I’m here for the impeachment memes only pic.twitter.com/4ms6r15nL8 — MatthewDeese (@MatthewDeese2) December 19, 2019

You knew Russia would get brought into it.

mr putin sending all his fake accounts to post pro trump memes to influence discourse around trump’s impeachment #ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/6pNI1CVO8n — N (@o375220133) December 19, 2019

Some people just tuned in for the memes.

Ready for those impeachment memes to start rolling in. pic.twitter.com/073ilhy9nD — M o🎄🎄y (@YEMolly) December 19, 2019

Thanks for handing us 2020, Trump supporters apparently think.

More than one person had that line of thought.

Someone said "drop an impeachment meme," I said "not worth making a meme," they said "make that a meme." pic.twitter.com/Ps3rQmbFJt — Baby Ki-Adi-Mundi (@michaelallroy) December 19, 2019

Actually, lots of people tuned in for the memes (you’re reading an article on memes, right?).

Me running on twitter to see memes about Trump’s impeachment #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/1mNB6yENo8 — YFR EAZY ☆ (@eazy2extra) December 19, 2019

Some people were so upset that some people don’t support impeachment that they summed up their arguments in a GIF.

Thank you for laying out the case for impeachment so brilliantly.

You inspired me to make some GIFs to highlight your accurate clarification of the truth. pic.twitter.com/IYrfe1EYH7 — A.Silver-MeMEs & GIFs (@SilverAdie) December 13, 2019

Some people are so sick of impeachment talk that they want us to look at dog memes instead.

For those who don't want their entire feed to be about the impeachment here is a dog meme, enjoy. pic.twitter.com/WBoUA9Nb3Y — Tyler Simpson (@ProducerTylerNY) December 19, 2019

If dogs aren’t your thing, how about Baby Yoda?

That’s not how impeachment works, guys still the president but maybe a baby yoda meme will cheer you up? pic.twitter.com/whLLmV7syD — Darby (@Copland1423) December 19, 2019

Movie metaphors always end up in memes.

Mr President, I always liked the Clint Eastwood movie: The Good.

The Bad.

The Ugly. As we watch the Unconstitutional Democrat Impeachment Process, it sure seems like a Spaghetti Western. So I created a meme just for you. The Good.

The Nad.

The Bugly. Signed, We The People. pic.twitter.com/iNuTkDmEWX — 🇺🇸 3Days3Nights 🇺🇸 (@3Days3Nights) December 18, 2019

Pelosi was a thing. In some corners.

The impeachment vote is done, Pelosi offered another iconic meme for me to use, Tulsi is a Russian tool, and I couldn’t be happier. So how we celebrating tonight girlies? #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/PLxfaTtk3c — James Crawford (@jamesccrawford) December 19, 2019

Here’s another take:

This meme will be relevant all day with the impeachment vote: Trump supporters vs. the Constitution. Spoiler, the Constitution wins. pic.twitter.com/7YCO5VOCzM — Kelsa (@kelsapellet) December 18, 2019

It’s all about the Senate, folks.

There is only one reason to discuss the impeachment with me and that's to justify Palpatine memes pic.twitter.com/9TDxvmYlGv — N I C K E L P U N K (@NICKELPUNK) December 19, 2019

Or Mike Pence.

So if #impeachment goes through, then we can get Mike "Deus Volt" Pence as PoTUS.

What a time to be alive, lads pic.twitter.com/2HrB8u9VyS — The Meme Man™ (@memescavanger) December 19, 2019

Some people made memes about how they’re not funny enough to make memes.

me sitting here waiting for funny people to post impeachment memes because im as funny as a rock pic.twitter.com/BfPTXB0rCF — hobari 🐳💜🥺🌱 (@zeokiezeokie) December 19, 2019

People put a lot of time into this stuff.

Fine I did the Marriage Story impeachment meme so we can keep this ouroboros going pic.twitter.com/eMrKB3z2s4 — Ian (@muddymudskipper) December 19, 2019

“Read the transcript.”

It's like the Republicans are trying to outdo each other for best #spongebob meme caption at today's #impeachment hearing. pic.twitter.com/kpcB931SHP — Brion J. Shreffler (@brion_j) December 18, 2019

You knew the wall would come up.

@Martina I'm surprised how many titles I've been able to give this meme. New title: "Impeachment Day" pic.twitter.com/sUwifaH1zP — Jym M (@jym_m) December 18, 2019

We think we get this one.

Some people think it’s a sham.

Its a scam. This 🤡💩 has been going since NOV 2016 when yall started screaming at the sky and shouting not my president. Calling for impeachment. And having your meltdowns broadcast around the world. We havent forgotten. Years later @CNN is still #FakeNews. Like Meme Meltdowns! pic.twitter.com/L16v1gBdBQ — J. C. (@noquarter4dems) December 18, 2019

Oh, yeah, did you know? Some people think Epstein didn’t kill himself.

"Time to laugh! 🤔😆🤣😂

If you are riled up by the #Impeachment distraction

with the #tribalism of our #ImposerVsImposer politics,

I bring you this humorous meme to remember! 😄"

(quote by Mark Henkel).#EpsteinDidntKillHimself pic.twitter.com/wo78sCqgJE — Liberty Is For Individuals (@IsForIndividual) December 19, 2019

You knew the Apprentice would come up.

Memes only plz! Their attention span cannot handle more! On another note… HAPPY IMPEACHMENT DAY!!!! pic.twitter.com/IZBIjCGrKp — Bleeding Blue In KS 🆘 (@EmpathyCapable) December 18, 2019

If you want a more serious discussion of Trump’s impeachment, you can read more about it all here:

READ NEXT: Read More About the Impeachment of Donald Trump.