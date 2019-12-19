Impeachment Memes on Trump: The Best GIFS & Jokes

In case you missed it, President Donald Trump was impeached along mostly partisan lines. And those partisan lines were clearly drawn in the impeachment memes that hit Twitter too. You can see some of the impeachment memes, GIFs, and assorted jokes from both sides of the political perspective throughout this article (not that it’s not a serious matter, but this is an article about memes).
Be forewarned that some of the memes use graphic language.
The House of Representatives’ vote, which came on December 18, 2019, impeached Trump for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Republican-controlled Senate will hold a trial to determine whether to remove Trump from office. Two Democrats and all House Republicans voted against impeaching Trump. One representative voted for abuse of power but against obstruction of Congress. An independent, Rep. Justin Amash, joined Democrats. Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii voted “present.”
A lot of people, though, came to Twitter to make memes. Or just for the memes.
Here’s what you need to know:
People on Both Sides of the Political Aisle Got Into the Impeachment Meme-Making Fun
This guy’s dad wanted him to make impeachment-related memes.
A lot of memes focused on the fact that impeachment is not the same thing as removal from office. That has to be determined by the U.S. Senate.
Some meme makers made their partisan slant known. By the way, the woman yelling at a cat is a famous meme. Who is it? Taylor Armstrong, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, now adapted into an impeachment meme by someone on Twitter.
The partisan slant was clear on both sides.
Actually, lots of people made their partisan slant very, very clear.
Yep. We’re a divided country, all right.
Yoda.
You knew this would make another appearance.
You knew Russia would get brought into it.
Some people just tuned in for the memes.
Thanks for handing us 2020, Trump supporters apparently think.
More than one person had that line of thought.
Actually, lots of people tuned in for the memes (you’re reading an article on memes, right?).
Some people were so upset that some people don’t support impeachment that they summed up their arguments in a GIF.
Some people are so sick of impeachment talk that they want us to look at dog memes instead.
If dogs aren’t your thing, how about Baby Yoda?
Movie metaphors always end up in memes.
Pelosi was a thing. In some corners.
Here’s another take:
It’s all about the Senate, folks.
Or Mike Pence.
Some people made memes about how they’re not funny enough to make memes.
People put a lot of time into this stuff.
“Read the transcript.”
You knew the wall would come up.
We think we get this one.
Some people think it’s a sham.
Oh, yeah, did you know? Some people think Epstein didn’t kill himself.
You knew the Apprentice would come up.
If you want a more serious discussion of Trump’s impeachment, you can read more about it all here:
