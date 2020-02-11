The Broom Challenge Explained: It’s a Hoax

The Broom Challenge went viral on numerous social media platforms on Monday, in which users online believed that the North American Space Agency (NASA) allegedly announced that the Earth’s rotation would be “in perfect balance” on February 10, and therefore, it would be possible for a broom to balance standing up.

On Tik-Tok, Twitter and Instagram, users shared their videos and photos of brooms standing upright with no assistance. It appeared to be magic, but many people explained the phenomenon by saying it was linked to the Earth’s current gravitational pull and location in the universe.

Even the Milwaukee Bucks’ official Twitter account got in on the action.

Tim Akimoff tweeted, “Now if the damn thing would just start sweeping by itself. That would be really impressive. #broomchallenge”

Users online got especially creative once they were able to get their broom standing upright. Some danced around it as if it was a stripper pole from Hustlers, while others were merely transfixed by the standing broom as if it was being held up by a ghost.

While it’s good, clean fun, this challenge is not based on any science, and NASA did not announce that because of the Earth’s gravitational pull around the spring equinox that brooms would suddenly be able to stand up straight.

In an interview with Portal R7, published by Time 24 News, the director of the UNESP Astrophysics Institute, Rodolfo Langhi, said that there is no physical relationship with the fact that the brooms are standing.

“It depends on the base of the object, the heavier and wider it is, the greater the chances of standing, Langhi said. “The same brooms that appear in the photos can be balanced at any time of the year.”

3News Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling supported Langhi’s statements. “It’s just balance,” Kling said. “People think it’s special because at what other point in your life would you stop and try to balance a broom.”

So to surmise, brooms with a wide enough brush can stand up on their own regardless of the Earth’s location and level of gravitational pull between planets. The original mention of NASA’s announcement of The Broom Challenge Theory has yet to be located.

