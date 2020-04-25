NFL Draft Day 2 Live Blog: Cowboys, Eagles Going In Opposite Directions

Day one of the NFL Draft is in the books and Day 2 is sure to amaze. Allow me to share some thoughts while I enjoy some long-awaited sports:

Hour One

The Bengals take Tee Higgins out of Clemson and suddenly have an intriguing wide receiver core. If A.J. Green can return to form to add to underrated Tyler Boyd, Cincy has a great.

The Colts want to make life easy for Philip Rivers. The team took Michael Pittman who is sure to be a stud while also trading up for Wisconsin stud Jonathan Taylor. Pitty on Marlon Mack’s dynasty owners in fantasy. (Btw, the Colts got the Pittman pick from Washington last year as the Redskins were looking to move up in the 2019 draft).



The Patriots just drafted someone I’ve never heard of but he’s probably going to make life hell for Josh Allen.

The Panthers have quietly had a great draft because of course everything Matt Rhule touches turns to something resembling gold. The former Temple Unversity coach lands future Pro Bowler Derrick Brown and a stud from PSU in Yetur Gross-Matos.

Maybe the Redskins should have traded Trent Williams earlier in the offseason or before last season’s trade deadline. Teams sniffing out his market real quick.



Hour Two

Bucs got a safety. Nice.

The Broncos just took another WR? Who is going to throw them the ball. I’m not a fan of Drew Lock at all but maybe they will get a QB next year.

The Steelers got a steal at No. 49 with Chase Claypool.



I will not comment on whether this entire blog was an excuse to write about the Dallas Cowboys’ draft but NO TEAM is having a better day than Jerrah Jone’s club. Trevon Diggs is going to lock down whoever the Eagles call a wide receiver for the next few years.

Did I mention that the Cowboys were winners on day one? The Boys snatched CeeDee lamb from the draft (and out of the reach of the Eagles) like Lamb snatched his phone out of his girls’ hands on draft night. Good Luck covering this team.

My Macbook is super hot right now and the Eagles just took Jalen Hurts. Wow, maybe they can trade Carson Wentz to the Jaguars for a 4th-rounder. I can’t imagine Eagles fans are happy.

Check back for more as I will continue to blog either until I can no longer type or there are no more picks.

