Everyone Wants ‘Obama Runtz,’ A Brand of Marijuana That Might Hit Markets Soon

The 44th president of the United States and a type of marijuana became the talk of social media after a video on Twitter started trending. The person in the video said they met someone who tried to sell them “Obama Runtz” in Atlanta.

“This (N-word) running around Magnolia talking about Obama Runtz … I ain’t never heard of Obama Runtz a day in my life,” they said.

The phrase has produced dozens of memes, including a package with his image and the words “Obama Runtz.”

Others have said if that type of marijuana was available, they would want it.

Obama Already Has A Type of Marijuana Named After Him

According to Leafly, Runtz is a rare, hybrid of the marijuana brands Zkittlez and Gelato that is in high demand; it supposedly smells like candy and is “creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming alongside a euphoric and elevating high that lasts for hours.”

Obama’s name has already been applied to another brand of marijuana — Obama Kush. Obama Kush, according to Leafly, is a mix of Afghani and OG Kush, that produces “powerful physical effects as well as an intense cerebral lift.”

According to Uproxx, “Obama Runtz weed” is not a brand that anyone has heard of: “What likely happened here is that our mystery 4PF-clad street salesman was trying to pass off the moderately strong Obama Kush by sweetening the pot (again, sorry) by attaching the popular Runtz name.”

Obama has not yet said anything about the trending strain of marijuana, according to Newsweek.

