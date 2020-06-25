Here’s Why James Earl Jones Is Trending on Twitter

James Earl Jones, an actor famous for many roles, including his voice acting for the Star Wars character “Darth Vader,” is trending due to Jenny Slate’s recent announcement that she was dropping her role as the voice actor for Missy, a black girl from Netflix‘s Big Mouth cartoon series.

In an Instagram post, Slate said she no longer believed that it was acceptable for her to voice Missy and would stop voicing her to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement:

At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play “Missy” because her mom is Jewish and White —as am I. But “Missy” is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people. I acknowledge how my original reasoning was flawed, that it existed as an example of white privilege and unjust allowances made within a system of societal white supremacy, and that in me playing “Missy,” I was engaging in an act of erasure of Black people. Ending my portrayal of “Missy” is one step in a life-long process of uncovering the racism in my actions.

Slate’s Decision Has Met Pushback on Twitter

Slate was one of many actors, including Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, John Mulaney and Fred Armisen, cast in the Netflix cartoon, “Big Mouth,” created by Nick Kroll, Buzzfeed reported. Slate is one of many in Hollywood who have been affected by the Black Lives Matter movement and have made career decisions based on support for the movement, including Central Park, 30 Rock and Scrubs.

Scrubs and 30 Rock, according to Buzzfeed, pulled episodes that “featured characters in blackface” and Kristen Bell decided not to be a voice actor for a mixed-race character “Molly” and decided to instead “cast a Black or mixed-race actress and give Molly a voice that resonates with all of the nuance and experiences of the character as we’ve drawn her” in the Apple series.

However, Twitter users have pushed back on Slate’s decision, calling it unnecessary in the Instagram comments beside her post and others have pointed out that Jones’ voice acting of the popular Star Wars character Darth Vader was an example of why an actor’s race should not determine who voices a particular character.

James Earl Jones Was the Voice of Darth Vader

What! What? What are we talking about? No one complained about the voice of Darth Vader. As a matter of fact, no one else could have done that voice but James Earl Jones. You complainers are on the dark side of the force. Get a life. — SDBallentine (@BallentineSd) June 25, 2020

Jones is Black. Darth Vader is the character that Anakin Skywalker became after turning to the dark side; before he spent most of his time behind a mask as Vader, Anakin was played by Hayden Christensen, a white actor, in episodes II-IV. Still, many Twitter users have said they couldn’t imagine the voice of Darth Vader belonging to anyone other than Jones.

Others have tweeted that it’s only fair that Black actors avoid voicing white characters in the same way that non-Black actors avoid voicing Black characters. One Twitter user claimed that Skywalker is technically a manifestation of the force and therefore, does not belong to any human racial category, while the Star Wars fandom has described Anakin as a “Force-sensitive” human.

Anakin Skywalker is a manifestation of the Force. He's technically an alien in a galaxy far, far away. So no. He's not white. — Raul Juarez (@hiimraul33) June 25, 2020

Others have said the presence of Jones’ voice was minor due to what they described as a lack of diversity throughout the Star Wars series, with few Black actors taking on significant roles — Jones’ voice of Darth Vader, Samuel Jackson as Jedi Master Mace Windu, Billy Dee Williams as smuggler-turned-rebel-leader Lando Calrissian, and John Boyega as stormtrooper-turned-rebel-fighter Finn — in a series that mainly featured alien species in CGI and white actors.

Another Twitter user pointed out that most non-Black fans of the series didn’t even know Jones was the voice actor when the movies were first released and didn’t discover that fact until they could Google it.

Billy D. Williams. But only Black people who knew #JamesEarlJones (son of famous actors/thespians)icon & legand decades of acting immediately recognized his voice in Star Wars back in 77. Most non Black Americans didn't know who played Darth Vader until Google,Alexa & Twitter. — Ms.ABA🇺🇸(V.I.S.T.A. Alumni) (@angacknowledged) June 25, 2020

Someone else tweeted that they said “the color of anyone in the movie” was the last thing they thought about, prompting someone else to respond with a meme:

