‘Lady G’ Is Trending on Twitter, But It Has Nothing To Do With Lady Gaga

‘Lady G’ is trending on Twitter and the reason has nothing to do with the actress, singer and performer Lady Gaga. In fact, the shorthand for her name is actually trending because of accusations being made about the sexual proclivities of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

No national media outlets have verified Harding’s accusations and Graham has denied being gay to multiple news outlets, including the New York Times and GQ (according to Charleston City Paper). There is also no evidence that Graham has been legally accused of any the crimes Harding has accused him of.

According to what adult film star Sean Harding posted on Twitter, he accused a Republican senator with the initials LG of hiring more than 100 “sex workers.”

I cannot do this alone. If you’d be willing to stand with me against LG please let me know. — Sean Harding #BLM (@SeanHardingXXX) June 4, 2020

Then director Tom D’Angora sent a tweet accusing Lindsey Graham of being known to DC male escorts by the code name “Lady G.”

The gay internet is exploding over #LindseyGraham today.

An Army of gay escorts are claiming, Lindsay has used their services for years and are trying to figure out how to get around the NDA he has them all sign.

It is rumored that DC male escorts now Senator Graham as "Lady G" — Tom D'Angora (@TomDangora) June 5, 2020

Others have also made the same accusations:

Ohhhhh I know soooo many people who he’s hired 🤪 — HungerFF (@HungerFF) June 5, 2020

According to a Twitter user calling themselves B. L. A., “Someone else said “We heard the workers in Colombia, SC make these claims rather regularly. Because they were young, usually drug, and or alcohol addicted- people wrote them off. Even if claims were made publicly- people would dismiss them- and question their motivation.”

Another Twitter user said, “Lady G is a very open secret here in DC. There are a number of Republicans that are known by the party but as long as they vote and direct support and money the right way it is unnoticed. Have you ever been near a GOP convention and checked the hookup sites, apps?”

Harding Posted About ‘A Homophobic Republican Senator’ June 4

So far I have two individuals who would be willing to go public and support my claims. Anyone else? — Sean Harding #BLM (@SeanHardingXXX) June 5, 2020

Harding first posted a tweet calling out a Republican senator for hiring gay sex workers while supporting what he described as legislation “damaging to LGBT” communities. He then went on to say that he had two other people willing to come forward.

Fellow sex workers I invite you to stand with me during this crucial time. EVERY major news network is in my inbox including high profile lawyers willing to take this case. There's strength in numbers – I KNOW you're out there because EVERYONE has a story about LG when we talk. https://t.co/PeKKvQSJAx — Sean Harding #BLM (@SeanHardingXXX) June 5, 2020

Some, however, have questioned whether Harding is being honest or if his accusations are a hoax. Others have said that even if he is telling the truth, he is breaking LGBTQ etiquette, which precludes anyone from disclosing another person’s sexual orientation without their consent (also known as “outing”).

I can’t imagine a reason it would be okay to out someone. — Billy Hixx (@HixxBilly) June 5, 2020

This is salacious, but irrelevant. There are a myriad of more important reasons to vote him out of office, and not be homophobic in the process. Focus, people! — Eliza M Alexander (@ElizaMarieAlexa) June 5, 2020

In response to that, Harding and others said that Graham’s votes on bills that would affect the LGBTQ community make his sexual orientation relevant and makes him an exception to the rules that prevent outing someone.

Graham’s Stance On LGBTQ Issues Has Come Under Fire

That would be fine if he hadn't had such a public anti-gay rights agenda.

GOP so frickin' BEGGARS BELIEF. — LyricalTs (@TsLyrical) June 5, 2020

Many on Twitter are saying they don’t care whether Graham is gay and some have even said they don’t care if he has hired sex workers. However, many have said they’re angry about the rumors because of Graham’s legislative stance on LGBTQ issues.

The issue is not him being gay. It's him being gay and voting against LGBTQ rights. And supporting an administration that wants to erase LGBTQ persons in the interest of supporting evangelical theocrats. — Scott Grunow (wish I could be called Dame) (@scottgr60613) June 5, 2020

The Human Rights Campaign has slammed Graham in the past for what they described as an anti-LGBTQ stance.

The Huffington Post reported that Graham asked, “What is the legal difference between a state — a ban on same-sex marriage being unconstitutional but a ban on polygamy being constitutional?” Graham also voted against the Employment Non-Discrimination Act that would protect LGBTQ individuals from employment discrimination, according to the Washington Post. In 2002, Graham also said he would not support same-sex adoptions.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Conservative Vlogger Candace Owens Says the Idea of George Floyd As A Martyr Is ‘Bulls**t’