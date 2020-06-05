‘Lady G’ Is Trending on Twitter, But It Has Nothing To Do With Lady Gaga

‘Lady G’ is trending on Twitter and the reason has nothing to do with the actress, singer and performer Lady Gaga. In fact, the shorthand for her name is actually trending because of accusations against a prominent official.

According to what adult film star Sean Harding posted on Twitter, he accused the official of hiring more than 100 “sex workers.”

No national media outlets have verified Harding’s accusations. There is also no evidence that the official has been legally accused of any the crimes Harding has accused him of.

Another Twitter user said, “Lady G is a very open secret here in DC….” Harding wrote, “I have gained a lot of followers over the…tweet – just a heads up, I am a gay adult film actor – don’t be shocked if you see hardcore gay porn pop up on your feed.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Harding Posted About ‘A Homophobic’ Official on June 4

Harding first posted a tweet calling out an official on unproven accusations of hiring gay sex workers while supporting what he described as issues “damaging to LGBT” communities. He then went on to say that he had two other people willing to come forward.

“Fellow sex workers I invite you to stand with me during this crucial time. EVERY major news network is in my inbox including high profile lawyers willing to take this case. There’s strength in numbers,” he wrote.

Some, however, have questioned whether Harding is being honest or if his accusations are a hoax. Others have said that even if he is telling the truth, he is breaking LGBTQ etiquette, which precludes anyone from disclosing another person’s sexual orientation without their consent (also known as “outing”).

“I can’t imagine a reason it would be okay to out someone,” wrote another Twitter user. Others supported Harding, with one person writing, “It might just be your turn to be a true hero. Only you know, however, if you can handle any possible ramifications. ❤️ Either way, take care.”

