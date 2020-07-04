What Is Open or Closed on the 4th of July 2020?

July 4 is finally here, but what’s going to be open and closed this Independence Day? Given the fact that many states have re-closed restaurants and bars due to surging coronavirus numbers, you can expect a lot more to be closed this year than usual.

July 4 is the fifth federal holiday and state holiday of the year. Since it falls on a Saturday this year, a number of offices are observing the holiday on Friday, July 3.

Read on for a comprehensive list of what is open and closed on July 4 this year.

Walmart: Walmart will be open with the summer’s hottest rollbacks and clearance events. Most stores will run on regular hours, with some open with coronavirus-adjusted schedules.

Most Walmart stores will be open from 7 am to 8:30 pm daily in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but these hours could vary depending on location. So be sure to check the hours of your local Walmart before heading out.

Target: Most Target stores will also be open and operating on a regular schedule. A representative from a Target store in Manhattan revealed that Target stores in the New York area will be open from 7 am to 10 pm on Saturday. An employee in Los Angeles said the same.

Banks: Banks will be closed on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4.

CVS: CVS is expected to be open and running on a regular schedule.

Costco: Costco will be closed on July 4, according to its website.

Stock Market: The stock market will be closed on Friday in observance of the federal holiday.

Home Depot: Most Home Depot locations will also be running on normal hours from 6 am to 8 pm.

USPS: The United States Postal Service will not be open on Saturday, July 4, either. According to AARP, USPS observes 10 official holidays annually; one of those is Independence Day, meaning post offices are closed and the postal service will not deliver mail or packages.

In general, there will be no mail delivery on Saturday, July 4.

FedEx and UPS will also not be delivering on Saturday, according to NJ.com.

So what can you expect to be open on July 4? Essential stores, like CVS, BJs, Home Depot, and ShopRite are expected to run with a limited schedule on the holiday. But given that a number of schedules have been altered due to COVID-19, it is best to check your local store before heading out.

If you do choose to venture out into the public on Saturday, the World Health Organization recommends regularly cleaning your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub, maintaining at least three feet distance between yourself and others, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and doing your best to make sure those around you follow good respiratory hygiene.

You should also try to stay up to date with the latest information from sources like the WHO.

