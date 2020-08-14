Here’s Ava DuVernay’s On Kamala Harris & Trump Calling Harris ‘Nasty’

“Kamala did this or she didn’t do that. I hear you. I know. And I don’t care,” movie writer and director Ava DuVernay wrote as part of a long Instagram post on Joe Biden’s history-making selection of Kamala Harris as his vice president.

DuVernay is mainly known as a filmmaker famous for her work on the movie Selma, which depicted Civil Rights leaders’ struggle for voting rights, as well as her documentary on criminal justice, 13th, and the Netflix drama When They See Us, about the wrongly-accused Central Park Five; most of her films are storytelling missions told from a distinctively Black narrative.

Like Kamala Harris – who became the first Black woman to serve as California‘s Attorney General – DuVernay has also achieved many firsts, including becoming the first Black female director to win the Sundance Film Festival award for Best Director as well as the first Black female director to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Director and Academy Awards for Best Picture.

If anyone was confused about her position on Trump, who she plans to vote for in the 2020 presidential election or her thoughts about Harris as a vice presidential candidate, DuVernay cleared things up with a post that including blistering criticism of Trump’s time in the Oval Office along with a stern rebuke of those who may be thinking of voting for Trump or not voting at all.

DuVernay’s Instagram Post Calls Not Voting For The Biden/Harris Ticket ‘Selfish’

In an Instagram post, DuVernay featured a photo from the cover of the New York Times, with an opening line telling people, “There is no debate anymore.”

DuVernay noted that she had lost someone she loved to the pandemic, adding for emphasis, “This virus is real.” She then went on to list criticisms of Trump, including “rip babies from their mother’s arms at the border, send federal troops to terrorize protestors, manufacture new ways to suppress Black and Brown votes,” among other items she listed, including “actively disrespect(ing) Indigenous people and land” and “traffic(king) in white supremacist rhetoric in an effort to stir racist violence at every turn.”

DuVernay was ostensibly referencing the Trump administration’s Zero Tolerance policy being implemented at border crossings, Trump’s decision to deploy federal troops in cities across the country where protesters were calling for an end to police brutality and his refusal to stop claiming that mail-in ballots will lead to fraud even though he admitted using them to vote himself.

“So I don’t wanna hear anything bad about her,” DuVernay wrote further. “It doesn’t matter to me. Vote them in and then let’s hold them accountable. Anything other than that is insanity. It’s ego. It’s against our own interests. It’s selfish. It’s disrespectful to our elders. It’s nonsense. It’s talking to hear yourself talk.”

Before ending her post with the #voteblue2020, she wrote that people need to focus their energy and proclaimed: “There is no debate anymore. Not for me anyway.”

DuVernay Put Her Video Skills To Work In A Tweet Responding To Trump’s Description Of Harris As ‘Nasty’

Actually, @realDonaldTrump, this is what most of us would define as nasty. pic.twitter.com/tNe40y6Q29 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 12, 2020

DuVernay also appeared to take offense to Trump’s description of Harris as “nasty.”

Trump called Harris “nasty” after saying that Harris, one of the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats who questioned then-candidate and current Justice Brett Kavanaugh, “was extraordinarily nasty to Kavanaugh — Judge Kavanaugh, then; now Justice Kavanaugh. She was nasty to a level that was just a horrible thing.”

He also said that Harris had been “nasty” to Joe Biden during the debates, which he said that he found surprising.

Harris is far from the first person that Trump has called nasty and he regularly refers to questions from White House reporters as “nasty.” He famously referred to Hillary Clinton as a “nasty woman” during their final debate of the 2016 presidential election and he called Republican Senator Ted Cruz a “nasty, nasty guy.” Others he has called “nasty” include Meghan Markle, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, reporter April Ryan and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

On August 12, DuVernay responded to Trump’s insult by posting a series of video clips and past interviews, where he could be seen describing his daughter, Ivanka’s “great body” and speculated about whether his daughter, Tiffany (who was a 1-year-old at the time) would inherit her mother’s breasts. Above the video, she wrote, “Actually, @realDonaldTrump, this is what most of us would define as nasty.”

Many on Twitter agreed, following up with memes of sanitizing and posting their own photos of Trump and his daughter Ivanka:

“He is revolting,” one person tweeted, while another sarcastically wrote, “ah yes, joking about having sex with your kid, every parent has made at least one. on the public television. being a president..”

READ NEXT: Here’s What Tulsi Gabbard’s Been Doing In Her Last Months In Congress