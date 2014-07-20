Marie Kojzar, Adam Scott’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Australian golfer Adam Scott is married to Marie Kojzar. The two tied the knot in 2014, shortly after the Masters. Scott and Kojzar have one child, daughter Bo Vera Scott. She was born in February 2015 in Queensland, Australia.

Entering the 2017 Masters, Scott was ranked ninth on the Official World Gold Rankings. The only Major he’s won is the Masters, and he came in second at the 2012 Open Championship. His best finish at the U.S. Open was fourth in 2015. He also won the PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit in 2005 and 2013. In 2016, he beat Bubba Watson by one stroke at the WGC-Cadillac Championship.

Here’s what you need to know about Kojzar.

1. The Couple Got Married in Secret After the 2014 Masters

The 36-year-old Scott and the 35-year-old Kojzar had a secret wedding in the back yard of Scott’s home in the Bahamas in front of a few close friends and family just a few days after the 2014 Masters, The Australian Associated Press reported.

The ceremony wasn’t just a surprise because they didn’t tell their guests they were invited to a wedding, but because they never got engaged, notes the New York Post. Instead, they skipped straight to the wedding.

“It’s official,” Scott told Australian Associated Press in May 2014. “I am a settled-down man and very happy. It was just our family and a few friends and obviously there are a lot of people we would have liked to have had there who weren’t but we decided to have a very low-key affair.”

He explained that they decided that it was the perfect time to get married, after knowing each other for such a long time.

“She doesn’t need a traditional wedding dress to look so beautiful. We dressed up a little bit but it was still in the back yard,” Scott told the Post. “It was more about not building it up into something too big that may have gotten out of hand but it was a fun event for everyone who was there and hopefully we will have fun celebrating with other friends when we catch up with them.”

2. They Dated On & Off For 7 Years & First Split in 2008

Scott and Kojzar dated on and off from 2001 until 2008 when they split. The New York Post reports that the two met each other when she was working as an au pair in Sweden for Thomas Bjorn.

The two got back together shortly after Scott’s victory at the 2013 Masters. A year later, they tied the knot.

3. She’s a Swedish Architect

Kojzar was born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden. Although she served as a nanny for pro golfer Thomas Bjorn, she went to college at the Royal School of Art in London to eventually become an architect.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kojzar worked as at the Swedish architecture firm Strategisk Arkitektur from 2011 to 2013. She left the firm shortly before marrying Scott.

Before working at that firm, she worked at Alison Brooks Architects Ltd. from July 2008 to July 2009.

4. She Met Scott When She Was Thomas Bjorn’s Nanny

The two met when she was a nanny for Danish pro golfer Thomas Bjorn in 2001. The couple hit it off and started dating immediately.

Scott dated actress Kate Hudson and then tennis star Ana Ivanovic right after.

These relationships made Scott tabloid fodder, especially the relationship with Hudson. Even photos of the two at a Hawaii beach were published by The Daily Mail in January 2009. Although Hudson was seen at the Tournament of Champions at the Kapalua Resort, Scott said they were just friends.

Once Scott married Kojzar, he went back to keeping his private life private. Unlike many of his contemporaries, he doesn’t have a personal Instagram page. However, his Mi Gold Club App does have a page on the social media outlet.

5. She Had Their First Child in February 2015

Kojzar gave birth have announced the birth of their daughter, Bo Vera Scott on February 15, 2015, notes GolfWeek.

Bo Vera was born at Pindara Private Hospital on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, where Scott grew up.

Scott was born in Adelaide, but his parents moved to Sunshine Coast, Queensland when he was nine years old. He completed high school at The Kooralbyn International School, then went to the U.S. to attend college. He attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.